Agricultural producers will be awaiting the outcome of two major court cases that will come before the U.S. Supreme Court in October.
The first couple of weeks of the Supreme Court’s 2022 session are going to be very busy for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and agricultural producers, Mary-Thomas Hart, NCBA environmental counsel, said during the group's summer business meeting in Reno, Nev.
The first case the Supreme Court is considering in October is Sackett v. EPA. In a previous case, Rapanos v. United States, the court presented conflicting tests for the agency to determine whether land is subject to previsions of the Clean Water Act.
The case asks the court to clarify which of two standards should be used.
“It’s really exciting for stakeholders and regulators across the country because they’re going to consider which test from Rapanos is the test the EPA needs to use to craft a rule,” she said.
“Part of the struggle with the last two definitions of WOTUS from the EPA has been which test from the Supreme Court should EPA follow. So, hopefully, this case is going to answer that,” he said.
About a week and a half after that case, the Supreme Court will consider California’s Prop 12.
Prop 12 bans the sale of eggs, pork and veal products in California unless production facilities meet animal-confinement standards dictated by the state. The law applies to products produced outside the state of California.
The National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation sued the California Department of Food and Agriculture on banning the sale of out-of-state pork on those grounds.
Hart said the problem with that state rule is there are no large-scale pork operations in California.
“So California is essentially regulating activity that’s wholly outside of its state borders. That brings up a lot of important questions related to the interstate commerce clause and how far do state rights really stretch,” she said.
While the Supreme Court’s decision on the Prop 12 case doesn’t directly relate to cattle, it’s a slippery slope, she said.
“You start with gestation crates, you move to veal calf crates. Next, we’re talking about ... how much space cattle need in a pen in a feed yard or how many acres of grass a cow needs,” she said.
Those are things that are best determined by a producer on an on-farm basis because every farm is different across the country, she said.
“No state, and certainly not the federal government, has the knowledge and the technical expertise to set one-size-fits-all rules to apply to an entire industry,” she said.
