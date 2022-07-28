sm u.s. supreme court 4.jpg

U.S. Supreme Court.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Agricultural producers will be awaiting the outcome of two major court cases that will come before the U.S. Supreme Court in October.

The first couple of weeks of the Supreme Court’s 2022 session are going to be very busy for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and agricultural producers, Mary-Thomas Hart, NCBA environmental counsel, said during the group's summer business meeting in Reno, Nev.

