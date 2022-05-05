Leah Clark, an Idaho agriculture advocate for more than 30 years, is headed to Billings, Mont., where she will take over as general manager of the Northern International Livestock Exposition.
She starts her new job June 6.
“I will miss a lot of people in Idaho, but this is kind of a return to my roots,” said Clark, a native of Chinook, Mont. She looks forward to meeting new friends in the area, where her mother and sister live.
“She will be really missed,” said Rick Waitley, who directs Food Producers of Idaho, Leadership Idaho Agriculture and the state’s Agriculture in the Classroom organization. “Leah is very talented and has many great connections all over the state.”
Clark will leave board positions with the Ada County Farm Bureau, where she is promotion and education chair, and Idaho Ag in the Classroom. She is an LIA graduate and previously chaired the annual Idaho Ag Summit.
In Montana, she plans to explore opportunities to serve with Ag in the Classroom as well as Farm to School, which connects school meal programs with local producers.
Agriculture and particularly livestock are longtime passions and “in my blood,” Clark said. Both of her sets of grandparents ranched. Her parents ranched in Montana’s Missouri River Breaks when she was young.
Her mother taught school in Arizona. Leah cemented her passion for agriculture as an FFA student and officer in Chandler, Ariz., returning to Montana during summers.
Clark earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management at Arizona State University and a master’s degree in agriculture marketing and finance at Oklahoma State.
She became executive director of the Idaho Beef Council immediately following graduate school. She worked for the council for about 15 years, until the Idaho State Department of Agriculture in 2004 hired her to manage its Idaho Preferred program that promotes local food.
Clark retired from her Idaho Preferred post in early 2019 to start a food-focused marketing and consulting firm.
She saw a good fit with her background and skill set in the job at Northern International Livestock Exposition.
“This will be the biggest event I will have managed,” Clark said of the expo, which will be Oct. 14-22.
She also has management responsibility at the related Montana Agri-Trade Exposition and Home & Health Expo, and will be on the board of directors of the nonprofit NILE Foundation.
Clark said all of the organizations and events have experienced staff to help in the transition as she succeeds Rick Hamilton.
“Leah comes to us with an extensive background in agricultural programs and event planning and execution,” Hamilton said in a release. “We are very excited to have her joining our organization.”