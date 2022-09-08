sm capitol congress 11.jpg

U.S. Capitol

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

The American Farm Bureau Federation and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association are calling on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works to pass  legislation preventing the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating livestock emissions.

The Livestock Regulatory Protection Act, S.1475, would prevent EPA from issuing Clean Air Act Title V permits for emissions such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, water vapor and methane that result from livestock emissions.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you