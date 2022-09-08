The American Farm Bureau Federation and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association are calling on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works to pass legislation preventing the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating livestock emissions.
The Livestock Regulatory Protection Act, S.1475, would prevent EPA from issuing Clean Air Act Title V permits for emissions such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, water vapor and methane that result from livestock emissions.
The bill was introduced by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., in April 2021. The Senate committee heard testimony on the bill on Sept. 7.
Farmers have embraced technologies that reduce emissions and increase efficiencies, making U.S. agriculture a leader in sustainability, said Scott VanderWal, a South Dakota farmer and cattle feeder, president of South Dakota Farm Bureau and vice president of AFBF.
“Although livestock emissions get a lot of attention in discussions around sustainability, they make up less than 4% of overall emissions in the U.S. — and those numbers are declining, thanks to improvements in feed and production practices,” he said in testimony before the committee.
“Therefore our livestock producers should not be subject to onerous regulations and costly permit fees for their animal’s emissions, which could ultimately lead to higher food costs for consumers and less innovation in our industry,” he said.
Voluntary, incentive-based programs, rather than command-and-control regulations from EPA, should be the policy of the U.S., he said.
Carbon sequestration, achieved through the management of forestry, grasslands, wetlands, cropland and settlements, contributed to greenhouse gas removals equivalent to 12% of total U.S. emissions, he said.
“With increased investment in agricultural research, we can develop new frontier technologies to reduce emissions and capture even more carbon. With cutting-edge science, we may be able to achieve net zero emissions in some sectors of agriculture,” he said.
Innovation plays an important role, from methane digesters to advances in nutritional balance that lead to lower per-unit emissions, he said.
The U.S. dairy industry has reduced per-unit emissions 26% while increasing milk production by 48%, the swine industry has reduced emissions 20% while increasing pork production by 80% and cattle producers have reduced emissions nearly 10% while increasing beef production by 18%, he said.
“American farmers and ranchers are pioneers of sustainability, and any policy debate should recognize their contributions, efficiency gains and the considerable impact of their carbon sequestration efforts,” he said.
Producers employ innovative practices to mitigate the impact of naturally occurring livestock emissions on the environment, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said cattle .
“American cattle producers’ commitment to reducing their environmental footprint while simultaneously improving efficiency makes our farms and ranches the most sustainable in the world,” said May-Thomas Hart, NCBA chief counsel.
“Unfortunately, overregulation and excessive permitting would jeopardize the cattle industry’s progress towards greater sustainability,” she said.
America’s beef producers are focused on continuous improvement in environmental conservation and sustainability, said Eric Jennings, president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association.
“Burdensome permitting requirements that aren’t firmly backed by sound science aren’t an effective solution to improving the environment; incentivizing good environmental management is,” he said.
