Industry comments range from pro to no on USDA's proposal to require the use of radio frequency identification eartags for adult cattle and bison transported between states.
The National Milk Producers Federation, which has long advocated official mandatory animal identification to aid disease traceability, is in full support.
“NMPF believes that a national animal identification system can both protect farmers’ privacy and allow for immediate access of relevant information in the event of an animal disease or food safety crisis that could endanger the entire dairy chain,” the organization said in its comments to USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
“Mandatory animal identification serves as a collective industry insurance policy against catastrophic animal disease outbreaks,” NMPF said.
The organization did, however, recognize animal ID and disease traceability needs might be different for other livestock sectors.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, which has also supported traceability for animal health purposes, is on board but has some concerns.
NCBA wants assurances of data confidentiality and protection against inappropriate disclosure and that data collected is limited to what is minimally necessary to achieve the goals of animal disease traceability.
It also requests flexibility when it comes to existing forms of identification. The proposal states APHIS will recognize the official USDA metal clips in place before the Jan. 1, 2023, compliance date as the official identification device for the life of the animal. NCBA recommends extending that provision to other forms of identification such as brands and tattoos.
The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association is also on board, albeit with some concerns.
“With the growth of a global marketplace, our trading partners will begin to expect a more comprehensive and transparent national identification system,” USCA said in its comments.
Like NCBA, it wants some assurances, including the protection of confidential information.
All official tag information should be held in state animal-health databases and shared with federal officials as needed. Producer information should only be used for disease tracking by animal-health officials and no other purposes. And there should be no private control or access to the data without the owner’s approval at the time of application, USCA stated.
While USDA currently provides RFID tags free of charge, USCA wants certainty producers won’t be responsible for future costs related to the tags, tag application, data collection or data management.
The group also requests financial assistance for livestock markets to acquire equipment able to read the tags. It also said premise identification numbers — called PINs — should not be required to acquire the tags.
But another cattle group is against the plan.
R-CALF USA strenuously opposes the proposal and requests APHIS withdraw it.
The proposal unlawfully amends existing law that allows producers to use various forms of animal identification and does not require producers to register their premises, R-CALF said in its comments.
R-CALF sued APHIS for attempting to circumvent its legal obligation for a formal rulemaking process when it published a fact sheet in April 2019 setting forth a timeline to require RFID tags.
The comment period on the proposal closed Oct. 5.