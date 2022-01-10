USDA’s Farm Service Agency is urging livestock producers who faced drought-related feed issues in 2021 to file applications for disaster assistance.
The deadline for both the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP) and the Livestock Forage Disaster Program is Jan. 30.
“The drought that is so pervasive in the West is where a lot of our disaster assistance is going to be,” said Zach Ducheneaux, FSA administrator.
“Nearly everything West of the Mississippi has experienced some drought,” he said.
Early on in the drought, the USDA secretary challenged FSA to find some flexibility in disaster assistance to help producers, he said.
FSA updated ELAP to cover feed transportation costs where grazing and hay resources have been depleted. It also lowered its drought-intensity threshold for assistance in the cost of hauling water to livestock.
Under ELAP, USDA will reimburse eligible ranchers 60% of feed transportation costs above what would have ben incurred in a normal year. Producers qualifying as underserved will be reimbursed 90%.
USDA uses a national calculation of $6.60 per mile before the 60% is applied to determine reimbursement costs. The calculation does not include the first 25 miles and distances exceeding 1,000 miles. It also excludes the normal costs to transport hay or feed if the producer normally purchases some feed.
Under the Livestock Forage Disaster Program, USDA will pay 60% of monthly feed costs to replace forage grazing losses for up to five months.
In some cases, such as areas in North Dakota that never greened up last summer, producers had losses of 100%, Ducheneaux said.
The important thing is for producers to get to their local FSA office and submit their applications, he said.
FSA won’t have estimates on transportation costs and grazing losses until the applications are in, but disaster assistance is likely to be above average, he said.
It’s been at least seven or eight years since there’s been such widespread drought, he said.
Economic conditions from the pandemic have exacerbated the impacts on producers. Producers are already strained, and the drought in the West has made it even more challenging, he said.
“The significantly more pervasive drought at a higher level than normal factors into the whole scheme of things,” he said.
He also encouraged producers to apply for funding through the Emergency Conservation Program even if the county or state deadline has passed. The program helps farmers and ranchers to repair damage to farmland caused by natural disasters and to help put in place methods for water conservation during severe drought.
The national FSA office can authorize county or state offices to consider applications after the deadline, he said.
“If a natural disaster impacted your operation, please contact your FSA county office,” he said.
Due to pandemic-related staffing challenges, FSA encourages producers to call ahead, get an appointment and use the digital tools FSA has for program documents and application forms, he said.