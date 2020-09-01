Livestock producers will broaden their conservation efforts and gain a wider audience to highlight the benefits of grazing through a new partnership with sportsmen.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council have signed a memorandum of understanding with Ducks Unlimited and Safari Club International to coordinate voluntary, multi-sector conservation projects.
The MOU recognizes decades of work that has already been done by each group and allows the groups to better coordinate, said Kaitlynn Glover, executive director of PLC and NCBA natural resources.
“In this document, all four groups acknowledge we have common interests. We want and we actively create healthy habitat for livestock, for wildlife and generally for healthier ecosystems across the board,” she said in the latest “Beltway Beef” podcast.
Many groups have MOUs to guide action with other groups. What’s special about this partnership is the groups are typically disparate and engage in different policy issues, she said.
“To be able to come together in an MOU and say all of the things that we do individually are to achieve a common goal, that’s pretty special,” she said.
The groups’ conservation projects across the country exist in the same footprint, she said.
“So what we’re really doing is recognizing that we have common policy interests as well,” she said.
For NCBA and PLC, this provides a new audience to talk about the benefits of grazing and livestock production across the U.S., she said.
It’s exciting to be able to showcase all the benefits of grazing and show how grazing can be and is used to benefit wildlife and those who hunt wildlife, she said.
Livestock producers know the value of their grazing activities. They see the fuels management, forest management and habitat creation when they apply grazing and targeted grazing as a tool across the ecosystem, she said.
But this is an opportunity to highlight the really good work ranchers do and highlight them with a different audience through Ducks Unlimited and Safari Club and to have those coordinated partnerships visible in Washington, D.C.
“From a policy perspective, you know, often what we talk about is making the story fit the policy and then also making sure that that policy is reflective and works for the people on the ground,” she said.
The MOU has a twofold benefit for livestock producers, she said.
There’s grazing at the local level and partnerships on the ground that make their way to Washington, D.C., to justify good policy and enable good policy partnerships. Then when those good policy partnerships appear in Washington, D.C., they make sense and provide for resources and support for some pretty innovative projects, she said.
Whether it’s a flyway for ducks or a farmer who wants to go hunting, “you really have a pretty huge interface across these four groups. So you’re going to see benefit, you know, from the country to the city here and the halls of Congress,” she said.