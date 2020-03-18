Livestock auctions often mix business and pleasure, creating a conundrum when many social gatherings must be canceled to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
The solution for multiple Northwest livestock auctions is to continue operating while emphasizing business transactions and keeping socializing to a minimum.
Due to uncertain exemptions to government prohibitions on public gatherings, the Livestock Marketing Association is advising auctions to remain functional but take all necessary precautions to prevent infection.
“We feel it’s important they do stay open due to the important role auctions play in the beef supply chain,” said Kristen Parman, vice president of membership services for LMA, which represents auctions.
State governments are frequently updating their prohibitions on public gatherings and haven’t been able to focus on specific exemptions, she said.
However, livestock auctions are critical for the meat supply chain, with about $30 billion worth of livestock being handled by such operations each year, including 35 million cattle, 7.7 million hogs and 3.2 million sheep and lambs, Parman said.
“Many farmers and ranchers rely solely on the auction market for their source of income,” she said.
Livestock auctions should limit their crowd sizes, disinfect commonly-used surfaces, provide visitors with hand-washing stations and make online or telephone bidding available if possible, according to LMA.
“Only let people in your sale yard if they absolutely need to be there,” said Jerome Rosa, executive director of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.
The Toppenish Livestock Commission, a market in Toppenish, Wash., usually gets about 100 people on auction days and expects to cut that number by half by limiting attendance to livestock buyers.
“We generally know who are the buyers. We know who comes in to buy and who comes in to watch,” said John Top, the auction’s owner.
The facility has enough room in its pavilion to accommodate this smaller crowd with plenty of room between participants, and its cafe will only sell take-out food so people don’t “camp out,” Top said.
“We’ll keep the supply chain moving,” he said. “We’re not panicking. We’re just trying to be prudent about what we’re doing.”
Intermountain Livestock, an auction in La Grande, Ore., is putting out fliers discouraging livestock suppliers from sticking around for the bidding.
“After you drop them off, you might want to go fix fences,” said Dennis Arnzen, the market’s owner.
The company has closed down its restaurant and has cut its crew down to “bare bones,” aiming to “maintain the economy” without being “silly about the threat,” he said.
It’s also likely people won’t unnecessarily expose themselves to risk, Arnzen said. “They’re going to naturally do what they can to protect themselves and other people.”
The Lebanon Auction Yard in Lebanon, Ore., is requiring that only essential people attend its auctions and expects them to take safety measures seriously, said Terry Cowart, its owner.
“Livestock markets will continue to operate because we’re an extremely important link in that food chain,” he said.
The Eugene Livestock Auction in Eugene, Ore., is instructing livestock sellers to drop off their animals and is limiting the events to buyers, such as local meat stores and ethnic markets that depend on the auction for meat, Chloe Birky, its co-owner, said.
The company is doing a lot of “extra cleaning and wiping down,” but the overall state of the economy is also causing uncertainty, she said.
“I don’t think anyone knows what will happen, that’s the scary part,” Birky said. “I have faith in the industry. We’re resilient people, we bounce back.”
Worries about the coronavirus are also forcing ranchers who hold bull and cattle sales at their properties to make tough decisions.
The O’Doherty Cattle Co. in Boardman, Ore., called off a Red Angus bull and cattle sale scheduled for March 13 and 14 because “we didn’t want to put our customers at risk,” said Kelly Doherty, the company’s co-owner.
“We wanted to do the right thing. It’s going to cost us, gravely,” she said.
The two-day event was expected to generate about $250,000, which would have allowed the ranch to break even for the year, Doherty said. She and her husband, Jim, haven’t yet decided whether they’ll reschedule the sale for a later date.
“We’re still overwhelmed,” Doherty said. “We don’t know when this is going to end.”
The Nine Mile Ranch in Touchet, Wash., plans to proceed with its annual bull sale on March 21 after consulting with its legislative representative, said Kristen Dykes, its owner.
The event marks the first bull sale Dykes has handled on her own since the death of her husband, Josh, in a utility vehicle accident last autumn, so the coronavirus fear has only added to the stress, she said.
Prospective buyers have been invited to inspect bulls at the ranch individually before the official sale, then place their bids online from home, she said.
For those who attend, a trailer with 12 sinks will be available for hand-washing at the event and the doors to the sale facility will remain open so people can bid from outside, among other measures, Dykes said.
“We’re doing different things so people will be able to keep social distance and still be there,” she said.