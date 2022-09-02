Cattle auction

An Idaho auction yard has agreed to pay a fine over reimbursing its custodial account.

 Carol Ryan Dumas/Capital Press

USDA has entered into a stipulation agreement with Lewiston Livestock Market Inc. of Lewiston, Idaho, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company waived its right to a hearing and paid a civil penalty of $4,000.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you