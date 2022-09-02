USDA has entered into a stipulation agreement with Lewiston Livestock Market Inc. of Lewiston, Idaho, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act.
Under the terms of the agreement, the company waived its right to a hearing and paid a civil penalty of $4,000.
An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service found that the auction failed to maintain its custodial account, resulting in a custodial shortage of $165,298 on Dec. 31, 2021, and $70,795 on Jan. 31, 2022. The custodial shortages resulted from the failure to timely reimburse the custodial account.
A custodial account is a trust account designated for shippers’ proceeds from the sale of consigned livestock maintained for sellers. Failure to reimburse the custodial account timely is a violation of the Packers and Stockyards Act and regulations, according to USDA.
The law authorizes civil penalties of up to $29,616 per violation against any person after notice and opportunity for a hearing on the record.
USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and enter into a stipulation agreement to resolve alleged violations quickly.
