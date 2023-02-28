sm pig and piglets in stall.jpg (copy)

After June 11, 2023, over-the-counter livestock antibiotics will require prescriptions under a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Ranchers will no longer be able to buy medically important antibiotics at a local feed store or online pharmacy without first getting a prescription from a veterinarian.

