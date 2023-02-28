After June 11, over-the-counter livestock antibiotics will require prescriptions under a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy.
Ranchers will no longer be able to buy medically important antibiotics at a local feed store or online pharmacy without first getting a prescription from a veterinarian.
In June of 2021, FDA announced its aim to move all "medically important" antibiotics from over-the-counter to a prescription-only model within two years.
"Medically important" is a designation for antibiotics crucial to curing human diseases.
The agency's plan was an effort to promote better drug management and slow the spread of antibiotic-resistant "superbugs," bacteria that have developed immunity to antibiotic medicines.
A prescription is already required for many livestock antibiotics. In 2013, FDA introduced a Guidance for Industry document, called GFI 213. Over three years, it phased in veterinary oversight in prescribing medically important antimicrobial drugs used in the feed or drinking water of food-producing animals. The drugs had previously been available over the counter.
FDA's new plan, GFI 263, will put the remaining over-the-counter antibiotics under veterinary oversight, including those sold in the form of injectables, intramammary tubes and boluses.
When the agency first introduced GFI 263, critics said it was "meaningless" because, as a guidance document rather than a rule, it was unenforceable.
The program is voluntary, but once pharmaceutical companies have opted in, the requirements become legally binding.
As it turns out, companies opted into the program. Anne Norris, an FDA spokeswoman, said all sponsors of affected products, meaning drug companies, have committed to the voluntary process.
Prescription-only antibiotics will include injectable tylosin, injectable and intramammary penicillin, injectable and oral oxytetracycline, sulfadimethoxine and sulfamethazine, gentamicin, cephapirin and cephapirin benzathine intramammary tubes.
After June 11, labels will read, "Caution: Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian."
Although antibiotic products entering distribution channels after June 11 must be labeled as prescription-only, FDA intends to allow companies to sell any remaining over-the-counter-labeled inventory that is already in distribution.
Although many of the label changes have already been approved, Norris said the new labels will likely not hit the marketplace until after June 11.
Norris said the two-year timeframe was intended to give drug companies sufficient time to make recommended changes and to give "other stakeholders" — including veterinarians, drug distributors and ranchers — time to adapt.
According to Oregon Sheep Growers Association, most vaccines, de-wormers, injectable and oral supplements, ionophores, pro- or pre-biotics and topical nonantibiotic treatments will not require a veterinary prescription.
However, there are exceptions.
"Always read the label," the association told its members.
Experts urge ranchers to prepare for the requirements by building strong relationships with their veterinarians.
"Don't wait. Get to know your local veterinarian now and establish a veterinarian-client-patient relationship if you expect to treat livestock in the future…," experts at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service advised farmers in a recent publication.
Gustavo Schuenemann, a professor and extension veterinarian at Ohio State University, wrote that veterinarians "should be prepared for an increase in calls and visits from animal owners."
