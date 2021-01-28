Dr. Scott Leibsle is the new Idaho state veterinarian.
Leibsle succeeds Dr. Bill Barton, who retired after 14 years. Leibsle has been the deputy state veterinarian since 2011.
Dairy and beef cattle production are Idaho’s largest agricultural sectors and contribute more than half of the state’s farmgate receipts, the department said.
Idaho also has a sizable sheep herd and a growing goat herd, of which the Idaho State Department of Agriculture regulates some aspects.
“Dr. Barton showed his deep love of agriculture through years of service and with steadfast commitment to all Idahoans,” ISDA Director Celia Gould said in a release. “He will always have a special place within this agency and among producers. I was honored to work alongside Bill these many years.”
ISDA said Barton and his staff achieved successes including efficiently responding to animal diseases, supporting service to a growing livestock sector, and worked on behalf of the state’s producers to maintain a functional marketplace and beyond.
“As sad as I am to see Dr. Barton’s departure from the agency, I am excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Scott Leibsle as state veterinarian and administrator of ISDA’s Animal Industries Division,” Gould said. “I am incredibly grateful to have someone with his energy, intellect and experience. Scott has my complete confidence. He will be a great fit for this important role.”
The animal industries unit oversees livestock health, dairies and dairy processors, rangeland services and other aspects of animal-related agriculture.
“I’m very grateful Director Gould gave me the opportunity to transition into this new role,” Leibsle said in an interview.
Leibsle in the past few years worked on building and developing Idaho’s disease-traceability program, including creating an electronic system and database. He said he aims to build on that progress, important in disease surveillance and in maintaining a secure food supply.
“Transmittal (of data) in real time and moving at the speed of commerce is critical when dealing with livestock moving state-to-state,” he said.
Industry participation in the electronic system, which can receive data from veterinarians, is growing, Leibsle said. It can reduce costs and enable “quicker response time in the event we need to find an animal or conduct disease surveillance.”
He said animal care “is always a priority, and we continue to work with local law enforcement. We have training opportunities all around the state for law enforcement. That has been going on for a number of years and we are excited to continue.”
Leibsle, whose appointment is effective immediately, graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine in 2003. He worked in Idaho for the first time in 2005, practicing for two years at an equine facility in Bellevue. He then became the third generation of his family to practice large-animal medicine at the Elkhorn, Wis., Veterinary Clinic before returning to Idaho to join ISDA.