OLYMPIA — A House Republican introduced legislation Wednesday to take wolves in northeast Washington off the state's protected-species list, a move the state's wolf policy leader said would not endanger wolf recovery.

House Bill 1698 would delist wolves in counties with at least three packs producing pups. Ferry and Stevens counties and possibly Pend Oreille and Okanogan counties would qualify. Pack territories cross county boundaries.

