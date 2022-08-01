House Agriculture Chairman David Scott on Friday introduced a bill to help small-scale family farmers and ranchers in the cattle industry with financial assistance, increased competition and market access.
The efforts are directed at producers with 100 head or less.
Among other things, the Small Family Farmer and Rancher Relief Act, H.R. 8590, would increase the premium subsidy for small cattle producers in the Livestock Risk Protection insurance program and create an indemnity program when a producer’s share of the retail dollar drops below 51.7%.
“As I have said time and again, it is a crisis in this nation that we have lost an average of 17,000 cattle ranchers per year. The drivers of this loss are complex and multi-faceted, and I applaud many of the efforts my colleagues have taken to try and improve the cattle industry,” Scott said in a press statement.
But he hasn’t seen enough emphasis on direct help for small farmers and ranchers, he said.
The bill is perplexing to National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
“NCBA is committed to working with the House Agriculture Committee to protect our most vulnerable producers, and we appreciate the chairman's attention on this important issue,” Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs, said in a press statement.
“Unfortunately, H.R. 8590, the Small Family Farmer and Rancher Relief Act, as introduced prompts more questions than it provides answers,” he said.
Chief among those questions is “where did this 100-head figure come from?” Tanner Beymer, NCBA senior director of government affairs, told Capital Press.
What about producers that are also small, those that have 101 to 250 head or those who derive their sole income from 350 head? he asked.
“Where are we getting the idea a small producer is 100 head or less?” he said.
The bill would leave those other small producers by the wayside. NCBA has a long-standing policy that opposes giving advantage to one group of producers over another, he said.
NCBA also questions the trigger for indemnity payments — 51.7% of the retail dollar.
“Where did that come from … why is it the mark we’re using on a program like this?” he said.
The bill provides a lot of things, but NCBA questions the numbers used to base the formulas on, he said.
“We want to have more of a dialogue with Chairman Scott and his team,” he said.
Cattle producers of all sizes are still struggling with profitability. But it’s no longer coming from cattle prices. Calf and feeder cattle prices are pretty strong, and fat cattle prices are improving. But input prices for feed, fuel and fertilizer are high, some are up 14%, he said.
NCBA would like to see Congress take action to stem inflation, he said.
Scott’s bill also offers incentives for insurance agents to better market Livestock Risk Protection policies to small producers and establishes a grant program that helps small producers, cooperatives of small producers, or other eligible organizations aggregate, add value and market to local and regional markets.
