The year 2020 has 366 days instead of the usual 365. In honor of leap day (Feb. 29), Capital Press is hosting a photo contest. Submit your best photo of a leaping animal for a chance to win a special prize.
Deadline:
Friday, Feb. 21, by 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Contest winners announced:
Friday, Feb. 28.
Grand prize includes:
1) One free gift bag containing a Capital Press hat and other brand items.
2) Publication of winning image on the Capital Press website, and at editors' discretion, in the print edition of the newspaper.
Honorable mentions:
Publication on the Capital Press website.
Who may enter:
The contest is open to any person age 10 or older. Individuals affiliated with Capital Press, including employees, interns and their household family members may not apply. Judging will be conducted by the staff at Capital Press. All judges' decisions are final.
What to enter:
Submit one high-resolution photograph of an animal — preferably a farm animal — leaping. To be eligible, the photograph must have been shot by the entrant. The contestant certifies he or she is the sole creator of the photograph. Cropped images are eligible. We do not accept digitally altered photos, except for minor adjustments such as toning, contrast and slight color adjustment.
How to enter:
Please email your photo submission to newsroom@capitalpress.com. In the subject line, write "Leap Year Photo Contest." Include your full name, age, mailing address and the type of animal you photographed.
Submit your photo today. Happy Leap Year from the staff at Capital Press!