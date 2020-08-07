A northeast Washington wolf pack killed another calf and injured three more in a large private pasture guarded by lights, noise, ribbons and humans, Fish and Wildlife confirmed Friday.
The Leadpoint pack has now killed two and injured eight calves in the same pasture in Stevens County since June 19. Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind will evaluate the circumstances, according to the department.
The department captured and fitted one wolf with a radio collar in June, making it possible to find and cull the pack.
Fish and Wildlife believes the pack has five to seven adults and at least six pups, a department spokeswoman said.
The department's lethal protocol calls for killing wolves, usually one or two, after a pack attacks livestock three times in 30 days or four times in 10 months. The protocol requires ranchers to have tried to prevent the depredations.
To avoid conflicts with wolves, the rancher losing calves to the Leadpoint pack didn't use a Forest Service grazing allotment, according to Fish and Wildlife. The private pasture has been patrolled by riders from the Cattle Producers of Washington.
After the first attacks in June, a work party installed flashing lights and hung more than a mile of ribbons around the several-hundred acre pasture. Wolves were soon documented crossing under the flapping ribbons, according to the department.
After more attacks, more lights and a radio-activated box that makes noise were put out. Fish and Wildlife staff also tried hazing wolves by walking through the area and making noise, the spokeswoman said.
A calf found injured Aug. 3 was examined by a veterinarian, who said the animal's right-hind leg was fractured and its chances of survival were small, according to the department. The rancher removed the calf from the pasture for care, but it died.
It was the first calf killed by the Leadpoint pack. Until then the pack hadn't crossed the threshold to become a candidate for lethal removal because, according to the protocol, a pack has to kill at least once, regardless of the number of livestock injured.
Fish and Wildlife has confirmed that 37 calves or cows have been killed or injured by wolves this year. The department has shot one wolf, a female in the Wedge pack in Stevens County.
Wedge pack has attacked 22 cattle, including two that were injured after the wolf was killed, according to the department. Fish and Wildlife has not said whether it will remove one or both of the pack's remaining wolves.