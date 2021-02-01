The Center for Food Safety has petitioned the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a color additive used in manufacturing the Impossible Burger.
The latest brief in the case fleshes out the arguments raised in the center’s initial challenge and responds to FDA’s "weak response," said Bill Freese, science director of the Center for Food Safety.
FDA’s response was that it doesn’t have to follow its own guidelines for food and color additives and allowed the manufacturer, Impossible Foods Inc., to get by with a 28-day trial in which rats were fed the additive, Freese said.
Testing is supposed to reach a high bar for additives that don’t add a substantive value, he said.
“We were really disappointed. FDA seems to be flaunting their own authoritative guidelines for food and color additive testing,” he said.
“Color additives add no nutritional value to food: They are just like they sound, only for appearance. For that reason, Congress intended they be subject to additional scrutiny,” the center stated in its brief.
The color additive in question is soy leghemoglobin, which is used to give plant-based foods the characteristics of meat, such as "bleeding."
Contrary to the core claim of Impossible Foods, there is simply no long history of the safe consumption of soy leghemoglobin protein, the center said in its brief.
“And as even FDA admits, as it must, the consumption history of traditional soy cannot be assumed to support the purported safety of the novel color additive,” the center stated.
The novelty of the additive, and the large amount consumers are exposed to, place it in FDA’s “highest probable risk to human health” category, which according to FDA’s own guidelines should have triggered extensive toxicity testing, the center said.
Several long-term studies just were not done, Freese said.
Additives are supposed to have a lifetime rat study, which is about two years, cancer studies and a multi-generation study on reproductive impacts, he said.
Impossible Foods claims its limited studies, including the 28-day rat-feeding study, were adequate, but it did not meet the minimum standards for either duration or the number of test animals, the center said.
In addition, even Impossible Foods’ four-week rat study showed some troubling signs of disruption of estrus, Freese said.
“That really should have called for a much more thorough study,” he said.
Impossible Foods justified its arguments that a longer study with more animals was not necessary because soy leghemoglobin is rapidly digested, he said.
That was based on some test tube results involving highly acidic gastric fluid to simulate the human stomach, he said.
But those simulated gastric fluids do not reflect the milder, less acidic condition characterizing the stomach of humans, he said.
The agency has very detailed guidance for toxicity testing of color additives outlined in its Redbook, known as the "Bible" of food and color additives, he said.
The center took a close look at the Redbook and found FDA was not demanding the thorough testing it calls for, he said.
The center is a strong proponent of plant-based eating, but FDA still needs to make sure those products are safe, he said.
“You really need to nail this down before you have something out there consumed broadly by the public,” he said.
An FDA spokesperson said the agency does not comment on possible, pending or ongoing litigation.
Impossible Foods declined to comment on the lawsuit.