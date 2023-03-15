OLYMPIA — Washington ranchers are divided on whether to raise the beef checkoff, and legislators are trying to figure out why — and who to side with.
The Washington Cattlemen's Association firmly supports upping the checkoff to $3 from $1.50. The Cattle Producers of Washington adamantly opposes it.
House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Mike Chapman, D-Sequim, asked the presidents of both organizations Wednesday why there was such a sharp division.
Cattle Producers President Josslinn Schoesler said cow-calf producers bear the burden of funding marketing campaigns that promote "generic beef," not Washington-raised beef.
Cattlemen's Association President Jeff Keane said that while the Cattle Producers see a bigger checkoff as an expense, his organization sees it as an investment.
Without taking a side, Chapman said he liked how Keane put it. "Unfortunately, this group of people has to figure this issue out," Chapman said.
The checkoff supports the Washington Beef Commission, one of 21 state agricultural commissions. The beef commission is the only one that has its assessment set by the Legislature.
The checkoff has been $1.50 since 2001. Previous attempts to raise the fee have failed. The proposal is progressing this time. The Senate passed this month Senate Bill 5150.
The House agriculture committee took up the bill Wednesday. The Cattle Producers made its opposition known, more forcefully than at a Senate committee hearing in January.
Proponents argue that inflation has cut into the Beef Commission's ability to promote beef and the cattle industry. Schoesler said she supports marketing, but the way the commission is funded needs reforms.
Cattle sellers owe the per-head checkoff fee at every transaction as cattle move from ranch to packing plant.
It would be more efficient and eliminate untaxed transactions for the fee to be paid once at slaughter, Schoesler said. Meatpackers, unlike ranchers, can pass on the cost, she said.
If legislators raise the checkoff, the national Beef Board will continue to receive 50 cents. The state Beef Commission would get $2.50, rather than $1. The commission now collects about $1 million a year.
Besides the Washington Cattlemen's Association, the Washington Farm Bureau, Washington State Dairy Association and Washington Cattle Feeders Association support the $3 checkoff.
The Cattle Feeders would have backed a $5 checkoff, executive director Jack Field said. Field is also president of the Yakima County Cattlemen's Association and a cow-calf producer.
"Personally, I would support paying $10 a head," he said. "I can't beg you enough to support this."
Ellensburg rancher Michael Charlton, a Farm Bureau member, said the Beef Commission reaches customers that he can't.
"As I look to my future, I'm concerned to see the disconnect between consumers and ranchers. Consumers are more than ever removed from how their food is produced," he said.
"We need someone advocating for our product when we're busy fixing fence and tending to a sick calf," he said.
The Cattle Producers of Washington is affiliated with R-CALF USA. The checkoff promotes corporate control and globalization over the interests of cattle producers, R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard said last month in supporting federal legislation to reform commodity checkoff programs.
The Washington Cattlemen's Association is affiliated with the National Cattlemen's Beef Association. The NCBA condemned the legislation praised by R-CALF.
