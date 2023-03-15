cattle

The Washington House will decide whether to increase the checkoff that supports the state Beef Commission. The Senate has passed the increase.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

OLYMPIA — Washington ranchers are divided on whether to raise the beef checkoff, and legislators are trying to figure out why — and who to side with.

The Washington Cattlemen's Association firmly supports upping the checkoff to $3 from $1.50. The Cattle Producers of Washington adamantly opposes it.

