Congressional lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to appeal a federal district court ruling striking down a provision of USDA’s New Swine Inspection System allowing for faster line speeds in hog harvesting facilities.
The provision removed maximum line speeds and allowed plants to determine their own line speeds on their ability to maintain process control.
U.S District Court for the District of Minnesota vacated that portion of USDA’s final rule on the new inspection system, finding USDA violated the Administrative Procedures Act when it failed to consider earlier public comment on worker safety in the final rule.
The court’s decision is set to take effect at the end of the month.
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack last week signaled the agency would not appeal the ruling when he announced plants operating under the new system should prepare to revert back to a maximum line speed of 1,106 head per hour.
In letters to USDA and the Department of Justice led by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Rep.s Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., and Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., lawmakers said the six affected plants will be forced to reduce their output and hog purchases.
“While the economic impact to these packers will be significant, it is the nation’s small and medium-sized hog farmers who will suffer the greatest harm from upstream impacts,” they said.
The new inspection system was developed in the Clinton administration and is based on a pilot program that operated successfully for decades.
“If USDA fails to act, American hog farmers will face significant harm,” the lawmakers said.
“As the hog production cycle spans nearly a year, hogs set to enter this reduced-capacity market are already being raised. Farmers have little ability to alter their supply in the next year,” they said.
Many farmers supplying the affected plants will need to find alternative destinations for their hogs. The resulting surplus and reduced demand in a concentrated geographic region will shift economic power to pork processing companies, they said.
Research by Dermot Hayes, an economist at Iowa State University, indicates the court’s decision would reduce capacity at the six plants by as much as 25%. It would reduce national packing capacity by 2.5%, which will create a surplus of hogs on the market.
That surplus will reduce hog prices by $10.70 per hundredweight or roughly $23.22 per animal, with a total economic loss to U.S. hog farmers of $80 million in 2021, according to the research.
To avoid these consequences, USDA must defend the new inspection system by appealing the ruling, requesting an extended stay and pursuing an expedited rulemaking while the stay is in place, the lawmakers said.
“Failure to do so will leave our nation’s hog producers to bear the brunt of the consequences due to no fault of their own,” they said.
The lawmakers also pointed out that USDA data between 2002 and 2010 show the new system led to fewer worker injuries over time and fewer injuries when compared to non-participating facilities.