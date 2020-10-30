Gov. Jay Inslee may have set back relations between cattle ranchers and wolf supporters when he threw out a state advisory group’s hard work, Washington legislators on both sides of the aisle say.
At the behest of four environmental groups, the governor last month directed the state Fish and Wildlife Commission to write a rule “to end the need for annual lethal removal.” He would also put the onus on ranchers to prevent wolf attacks on livestock.
Under the current rule, wolves are considered for lethal removal only after repeatedly attacking livestock.
“I’m not really optimistic right now,” said Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda. “It’s a really contentious issue, and there’s really two worlds in the state — those of us who live with wolves, and those who don’t, and the views in those two areas are really different.”
Rep. Mark Chapman, D-Port Angeles, echoed Kretz’s frustration, noting Inslee made decisions for districts this year without talking with representatives from those districts.
Chapman said he and Kretz have worked on issues together.
“People have asked me, ‘(You) represent the coast, why do you care?’ and I’m like ‘I care because it’s important to a fellow representative,’” he said. “Nobody knows their district better than Rep. Kretz, Rep. Maycumber, Rep. Short. I would never presume to say, ‘Hey, this is my words of wisdom for your district.’”
Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber is a Republican from Republic. Rep. Shelly Short is a Republican from Addy.
Kretz and Chapman spoke during a panel discussion Oct. 22 during the Washington Policy Center’s annual farm hall event.
Kretz said he previously saw progress in northeast Washington — “where we’ve got like 90% of the wolves up here” — with some environmental groups joining the advisory group and trying to come up with solutions.
“They’re not sitting back in an intractable position,” he said.
Residents were also “a lot more” accepting of wolves, Kretz said.
“We’ve got wolves, they’re not going anywhere, we need to learn how to live with them,” he said.
The situation becomes contentious when outside interests chime in, Kretz said.
“Some people who live in Seattle, New York City, fairyland, whatever, they think there’s never any reason to kill a wolf, and we are absolutely loaded with them,” he said.
The state officially counts roughly 130 wolves in Kretz’s district; he suspects there are double or triple that number “because they’re not out looking all that hard for them.”
The state’s Wolf Advisory Group and legislators had made some progress, Kretz said.
“But I think we took a real setback here this summer with the governor weighing in, once again in all his wisdom, decided to get into the wolf thing,” he said.
Inslee directed the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to write a rule on wolves circumventing the Wolf Advisory Group, which consists of members on all sides of the wolf issue.
None of the four environmental organizations demanding the new rule are members of the advisory group.
“The disappointing part of that was we’ve got all of these people that have put in a tremendous amount of time, blood, sweat and tears working on a program — I don’t think anybody wanted to go the direction he’s going,” Kretz said.
Kretz accused Inslee of listening to an out-of-state group that never sat in on any meetings, offered suggestions or tried to come up with solutions.
“But they’ve filed lots of lawsuits,” he said. “When one of them buttonholes him at a fund-raiser and tells him what he needs to do, that’s what he does.”
Kretz said he’s worried the wolf situation will enter a new “dark phase, where nobody says nothing. We’ll see what happens.”