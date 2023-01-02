Loss of grazing land, more traffic and an impact on water availability are among the concerns Shoshone-area rancher John Arkoosh and his neighbors have about Lava Ridge, a sprawling wind project proposed in south-central Idaho.

It would impact the Star Lake Allotment, where his family and other ranching families have done “a ton of work on water development, seeding development and fencing, and have maintained water lines,” he said.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you