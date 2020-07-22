EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Livestock Association honored its Producers of the Year and Youth Producer of the Year at the organization's annual banquet in Eugene.
The Producers of the Year were Paul and Kelli Massey of Massey Cattle Company in Junction City. They were presented the award by Ron Weiss, Lane County Livestock Association president.
Erin Arney, a member of the Pleasant Hill FFA, was honored as the Youth Producer of the Year. Presenting the award — and a new jacket — to her were Springfield Wilco store manager Steve Byram and Wilco business improvement specialist Amber Matchulat.