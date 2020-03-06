THE DALLES, Ore. — A landowner shot and killed a cougar March 2 south of The Dalles, Ore., that had been spotted multiple times preying on livestock in backyard pens close to homes.
Jeremy Thompson, district wildlife biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the cougar — an adult female — killed five goats at two neighboring residences on Feb. 26 and March 1, just outside the city limits up Mill Creek Canyon along Reservoir Road.
Cougar sightings are common in the area, which is near forested habitat, Thompson said. But this animal had evidently lost its fear of humans, appearing five times in six days to raid goat pens, even after another landowner had shot at it.
"It's very high-density housing where this cat was coming in," Thompson said. "It was obviously very comfortable with human presence."
Thompson described the cougar as an older female, with good body fat and no other signs of physiological stress.
Oregon law allows landowners to kill cougars without a permit if they are attacking livestock or pose a human safety risk, though ODFW must be notified so the agency can take samples and update its population models.
The first report of this cougar came Feb. 26 when it killed three goats in a backyard pen, Thompson said. The cougar returned the following night, when a neighbor shot at it to scare it away.
ODFW was then notified on Feb. 28, and biologists attempted to track the animal to no avail.
By March 1, the cougar returned and killed two more goats two houses from the first attack. The landowner, who was not identified, shot it the next day when it came back to feed on the carcasses.
"That's five visits in six days to that neighborhood," Thompson said. "It's kind of an anomalous situation to have one that comes back that often."
ODFW is experiencing a rash of cougar complaints in and around The Dalles, with as many as three or four calls per week, Thompson said. The reason is tough to pin down, though it could be due to a steep decline in the local deer population, which has been hit by outbreaks of adenovirus and epizootic hemorrhagic disease in recent years.
Thompson estimated the deer population in the White River Wildlife Management Unit is down 50% compared to five years ago.
"That's going to lend itself to (mountain) lions coming in," he said.
Oregon has more than 6,000 cougars statewide. Sightings can be reported to local ODFW or Oregon State Police offices.