KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath Bull Sale organizers are anticipating a strong market and a consistent number of consignors from throughout the Pacific Northwest for next week's 61st annual event.
Bulls will start arriving at the Klamath County Fairgrounds on Monday, according to organizers. The sale — both in person and online — kicks off at noon on Saturday, Feb. 6.
However, events that usually surround the main event have been canceled or pared down, due to COVID-19 and the economy. An accompanying horse sale will not take place this year, according to Andra Campbell, who has helped with the sale for two decades. She said the horse sale had been struggling in recent years and was already planned to be canceled.
Due to the pandemic, the ranch rodeo, stock dog trials, event center trade show and branding events will not take place this year.
However, some trade vendors will be on hand to sell their wares outdoors or in the barn.
The major draw is the Klamath Bull Sale, which will have upward of 140 bulls for sale this year.
Stan Gorden, president of the Klamath Cattlemen’s Association and chairman of the Klamath Bull Sale Committee, said he is cautiously optimistic about how the sale will go this year, despite the modified schedule and economic uncertainty.
“Livestock is an essential industry," Gorden said. "People still need to eat even during this crazy time that we live in. The markets will hopefully hold strong because these animals are still needed by producers for breeding purposes in order to create more beef."
“Hopefully that carries us with the sale,” Gorden added.
While some events have changed, the 2021 event will be similar to previous years for Doris Gallup of Stateline Cattle in Malin, Ore., one of five consignors of heifers.
Gallup plans to bring her heifers into town Wednesday.
“I knew it was going to be different, it wasn’t going to be like the years past," Gallup said. "We’re just really fortunate that we’re still going to be able to have the bull sale, because everybody depends on it."
Gallup, a member of the Klamath Cattlewoman’s Association, will sell a pen of purebred, registered Angus and Angus-cross heifers.
She is unsure how the market will be for heifers, but added that “it’s always a gamble.”
Bulls will be weighed on Thursday, Feb. 4, and sifting and grading will take place on Friday. The week will culminate with the bull sale at noon on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The ring will be filled with predominantly Angus bulls, but other breeds such as Red Angus, Simmental, Simmental-Angus, Charolais, Lim-Flex, Hereford and Polled Hereford will be included.
Campbell said unlike an auction at the Klamath County Fair, bulls are sold by the head, not by the pound. The animals are sifted and graded before the sale, and those inspections can be viewed online or in person this year.
Individuals will sift bulls for for lameness, ringworm, and for other contagious diseases, culminating in a grade.
“It corresponds with the quality of the bull,” Campbell said. “The supreme champion bull scores the highest grade or number.”
Campbell said the decision to pare down the events surrounding the bull sale had to be made in November when vendor packets were sent out. After consulting with attorneys and committee members, organizers decided to take the “safe route,” with both a live and online auction.
"The consensus was to stick to the essential event. … Our consignors need to market their bulls and heifers so that’s pretty essential,” she said. “This is how they sell their livestock.”
Gallup said she will be at the sale on Saturday, alongside local ranchers and others from across the Pacific Northwest.
“These people come from Washington and Northern California to bring their bulls and heifers,” Gallup said. “They look forward to it every year. … It is what it is and we’ll move forward and hopefully next year be back like it used to be.”
With many restaurants not yet open for indoor dining, per Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 restrictions, that may change how and where she and others celebrate the week.
"But you know what, we’ll make it fun,” Gallup said.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the sale and those who wish to watch the sale from home can tune into the virtual sale online at liveauctions.tv.
There will also be a drive-thru Klamath Cattlewomen’s tri-tip dinner available from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 at the fairgrounds. The cost is $15.
The sale will also continue to serve as a major fundraiser for local scholarships.
“We still plan on helping the youth of the Klamath Basin with scholarships," Gorden said.