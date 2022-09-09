MEACHAM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved killing up to two wolves from the Horseshoe pack in Umatilla County in response to attacks on livestock.
Biologists determined the pack was responsible for attacking calves twice in less than three weeks. Both instances, which were confirmed Aug. 16 and Sept. 2, occurred on a 4,000-acre private pasture in the Blue Mountains near Meacham, Ore.
Under the state Wolf Conservation and Management Plan, ODFW may consider lethal removal of wolves east of highways 395, 78 and 95 if they kill or injure livestock twice in nine months, a threshold known as "chronic depredation."
Ranchers must be using non-lethal deterrents and remove all carcasses, bone piles and other attractants to qualify.
In this case, ODFW reported the producer has "conducted frequent checks on cattle in mornings, evenings and occasionally through the night in this pasture."
That includes camping more than 40 nights with the herd and hazing wolves several times — including once when a wolf was chasing cattle.
"Despite these efforts, two depredations have occurred and evidence suggests that wolves will continue to interact with cattle in this pasture," according to the agency.
ODFW issued a kill permit on Sept. 8, allowing the producer or agents to shoot up to two wolves in the pasture. The permit is valid through Oct. 7.
Based on the most recent wolf population survey, the Horseshoe pack has three adults and five yearlings. One wolf in the pack has a working GPS collar. It is not known whether any pups are in the pack.
