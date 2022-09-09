ODFW Oregon gray wolf 2.jpg

Oregon gray wolf.

 ODFW

MEACHAM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved killing up to two wolves from the Horseshoe pack in Umatilla County in response to attacks on livestock. 

Biologists determined the pack was responsible for attacking calves twice in less than three weeks. Both instances, which were confirmed Aug. 16 and Sept. 2, occurred on a 4,000-acre private pasture in the Blue Mountains near Meacham, Ore. 

