SPOKANE — Three generations of Lori Williams' family have participated in the Junior Livestock Show of Spokane, she says.
But Williams, the show's new executive director, told the Capital Press that some families' roots are even deeper.
"We have some families that are five generations deep," she said.
Williams will start the part-time position in early August. She replaces Lynn Cotter, who resigned in June. Cotter declined to comment.
"Lynn put in 17 years with the organization and did a fabulous job," Williams said. "I look forward to seeing what I can contribute to the show's future."
Williams grew up on a dryland wheat and cattle ranch east of Ritzville, Wash.
She participated in the show, and even met her future husband, Andy, at the show when they were in high school.
"That's kind of where it all started," she said with a laugh.
Daughter Alyssa, 15, and son Landon, 10, both show livestock, with Alyssa raising cattle and sheep and Landon raising hogs.
"I've always had fond memories of showing there, and my kids just love it as much as Andy and I did growing up," she said.
Williams will begin preparing for the benefit auction in February and the annual show in May.
"I'd also like to have more of a year-round presence, whether it's engaging with the show's sponsors or opportunities for our youth to be engaging with each other more often," she said.
Williams will depart from the Washington Association of Wheat Growers, where she worked as outreach coordinator for nearly 10 years.
She had also been appointed by Washington Department of Agriculture Director Derek Sandison to be a fairs commissioner, evaluating fair programs and serving as an ambassador for the department, but will leave that position in October.
She hopes to provide a "well-rounded" schedule during the show, with additional learning opportunities and activities.
"I want to make sure everyone feels welcome and included, and that they get to experience animal agriculture and what it brings to our everyday lives," Williams said.
