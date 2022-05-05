SPOKANE — The Junior Livestock Show of Spokane honored longtime supporter Jim Wentland by dedicating this year's event to him.
The show presented the plaque to Wentland, a rancher and president of the Spokane County Cattlemen, during the opening ceremony May 4.
Wentland shared the dedication with his son, Jim Bob, who is currently in the hospital.
Wentland first got involved with the livestock show with Jim Bob in 1982-1983. That year, Jim Bob was battling cancer, Wentland said.
Jim Bob showed a steer the first year, and every year until he was out of high school.
Radiation from cancer treatments affected Jim Bob's heart. Several years ago, he had to have his heart rebuilt, and again a month ago.
"He's got his ups and downs," Wentland said. "He's a pretty tough cowboy with North Dakota blood in him."
All three of his children and four or five grandchildren have showed during the event. Wentland has been a superintendent for "every barn except the hogs" and is a former member of the livestock show board of directors.
"It's a great experience for youth," Wentland said. "It's a positive experience, and we need to support positive youth doing something positive. There's too much negativism in the world today, and it sucks the kids away. We seem to be on the right track with livestock agriculture, and we're going to keep it going forward."
Wentland has been ranching for 50 years. He plans to continue supporting the show.
"I'm only 75, I should have another 20 years, man," he said. "I try and get younger people involved, but they're raising kids and playing ball, soccer and hockey. There's only so much time in a day."
Wentland encourages ranchers to keep supporting the next generation as much as possible.
The livestock show selects an individual to honor each year. Names are submitted by the community.
"Jim was a longtime supporter of the show," said Jeff Stehr, president of the livestock show. "He dedicated his life to the show, and the company he worked for spent a lot of money buying animals from kids. He dedicated his life to the show, so we thought we'd dedicate the show back to him."
The livestock show runs through May 7. About 450 kids entered 500 animals, manager Lynn Cotter said. That's a slight increase over last year.
"Feed has been expensive, so I think the kids are going to be in it a little bit deeper than they usually are," she said. "Over the years, as we well know, the cost of everything went up significantly, as has the cost to raise an animal."
Buyers are always welcome. A change this year: Market champion animals are sold first thing May 7.
"We need to come out and support the kids so they can make a little bit at the end of the day," Cotter said.