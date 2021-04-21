A federal judge has ruled a Washington sheep ranch can operate as it has for decades, denying a motion by environmentalists to stop grazing on four allotments in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
U.S. District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson in Spokane on Tuesday rejected claims that the sheep are an immediate health hazard to bighorn sheep.
Peterson wrote that bighorn sheep are important, but so is S. Martinez Livestock, a century-old ranch. There is, according to Peterson, "intrinsic public interest in allowing a community-oriented business to operate."
WildEarth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project are suing the U.S. Forest Service, claiming the agency has disregarded the risks that grazing sheep will infect bighorn sheep with Mycoplasma ovipheumoniae, a pathogen harmless to domestic sheep but lethal to bighorn sheep.
Martinez Livestock intervened in the lawsuit, defending grazing about 3,000 sheep on allotments within 10 miles of the Cleman Mountain Herd.
The environmental groups claimed that a 2016 study by the Forest Service showed that bighorn sheep are in danger of coming into contact with domestic sheep. They sought an emergency order blocking grazing this year while the judge considered claims that the Forest Service has violated federal laws.
Peterson said it was hard to see the urgency in a case based on a study done in 2016.
She also observed that the study assessed the chances that a bighorn sheep crossed the allotment boundary. It didn't assess the chances of diseases being transmitted, or consider what the sheep rancher has done to keep the species apart.
The judge said the bighorn herd is increasing and questioned whether driving sheep off federal land would help it. The sheep would have to graze on private land closer to the herd, she noted.