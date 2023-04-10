CAFO

Dairy cows are milked at a concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO. A judge has ruled that USDA wrongly exempted loans for mid-sized CAFOs from environmental review.

The USDA violated the law by excluding loans to medium-sized concentrated animal feed operations from environmental review seven years ago, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, D.C., has ruled the error was serious enough to justify overturning the exemption for mid-sized CAFO loans.

