The USDA violated the law by excluding loans to medium-sized concentrated animal feed operations from environmental review seven years ago, a federal judge has ruled.
U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, D.C., has ruled the error was serious enough to justify overturning the exemption for mid-sized CAFO loans.
While USDA claimed the exemption was based on “substantial data,” the agency “evidently failed to undertake the reasoned analysis” required by federal law because “it can point to nothing in the record supporting such a proposition,” the judge said.
Most federal actions must be analyzed for their impacts on the environment under the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, unless they’re insignificant enough to be “categorically excluded.”
Loans for mid-sized CAFOs, such as those with 200-700 dairy cows or 37,500-135,000 chickens, were typically subject to some form of environmental analysis.
Under broader revisions to NEPA rules in 2016, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency decided that medium-sized CAFOs would be “categorically excluded” from environmental assessments — unless an internal checklist determined extraordinary circumstances warranted it.
A coalition of environmental and animal advocates filed a complaint alleging that regional FSA offices often don’t fill out the checklist before approving CAFO loans and rarely found that environmental review was necessary even if they did.
The checklists also deprived local residents of information about planned CAFOs or the opportunity to comment about their effects, as would otherwise occur during the NEPA process, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit claimed the exemption has enabled the construction and expansion of CAFOs with millions of taxpayer dollars while avoiding government or community oversight of the environmental consequences.
“These facilities, which are becoming more pervasive throughout the United States, cause climate change and harm rural community and economic health, drinking water quality and quantity, air quality, endangered species, the confined animals themselves, and other aspects of the human environment,” the complaint said.
According to USDA, environmental assessments for mid-sized CAFOs were an “onerous requirement to obtaining financing for operations that will often include young or beginning farmers.”
Information reviewed by the agency indicated mid-sized CAFOs “rarely had impacts” that met the threshold for environmental assessments, but USDA acknowledged having “substantial and legitimate concerns about the challenged rule.”
However, correcting any procedural deficiencies wouldn’t likely convince the agency to take another course of action, so the exemption should remain effective while it’s reconsidered, according to USDA.
The judge rejected this argument, saying the data supplied by USDA wasn’t sufficiently relevant to the exemption and the agency’s “baseless arguments” to the contrary amount to “post-hoc rationalizations."
The USDA’s documents didn’t show it scrutinized the exemption’s environmental effects and a “regulation may be sustained only on the administrative record before the court, not an agency’s mere say-so,” she said.
These mistakes were too severe to remand back to USDA without overturning the exemption, since NEPA is meant to actually inform and improve government decisions and not just “generate paperwork,” the judge said.
Unless defective regulations are vacated, it “sometimes invites agency indifference” to making revisions, the judge said. This case is an “excellent example,” since USDA admitted to the error during litigation more than three years ago but hasn’t yet corrected it.
“If an agency does not explain its actions, and does not afford the public an opportunity to weigh in, the purpose of environmental notice-and-comment rulemaking is severely undermined,” she said.
