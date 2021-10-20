A federal judge in Yakima, Wash., said Wednesday he needs more testimony to decide whether cattleman Cody Easterday understood the risks of a $50 million loan he took out a year before filing for bankruptcy and pleading guilty to fraud.
Prudential Insurance Co. claims that by defaulting on the loan, Easterday triggered a higher interest rate and penalty totaling more than $9 million. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Whitman Holt observed that Prudential in written arguments repeatedly refers to Easterday and family members as "sophisticated" borrowers.
Holt said he wasn't ready to agree. "Certainly, people can be wealthy and good at what they do, without necessarily being 'sophisticated' in the sense that I think Prudential hopes to use it," he said.
"People can be good at farming, but not good at reading a forward curve on an interest-rate projection," he said.
Easterday, 50, bought and fed cattle for the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Eastern Washington. He bilked the Fortune 500 company out of $233 million over several years by billing for 200,000 head of cattle that didn't exist.
Federal prosecutors say Easterday used much of the money to cover losses trading in cattle futures. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January for wire fraud and has agreed to make restitution.
Easterday has several other large creditors, including Prudential. Prudential recouped the $50 million with interest when several Easterday farms in Benton County were sold last summer at a bankruptcy auction.
Prudential, however, claims it's still owed almost $7 million because the loan was paid early and $2.1 million because the interest rate went to 12% from 3.3% when the Easterdays defaulted.
The financial company argues that the default interest rate and early payment fee are standard features of a large commercial loan.
Lawyers representing the bankrupt Easterday farms and ranches say Prudential is being unreasonable. The loan terms are unconscionable and the debt unenforceable under Washington law, the attorneys argue. If Prudential wins, the $9 million payment will leave less for other creditors, they say.
One of those lawyers, Richard Pachulski, told Holt that negotiations with the creditors are ongoing. Some want more money than is being offered, he said.
"I'm hoping to convince them that's not realistic," he said. "We have only so big a pie and what everybody would like adds up to about 1.6 times that pie."
Holt set a one-day hearing on Prudential's claim for March 28. Max Litvak, another attorney for the bankrupt Easterday companies, said he hoped a settlement will be reached before then.
Equitable Life Insurance Co. made a similar claim, saying it was still owed $3.2 million after receiving $25.5 million plus interest from the sale of the Easterday farms. Equitable agreed to take $2.25 million. Holt approved the settlement Wednesday.
Cody Easterday also has been charged with fraud by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. To further his ghost-cattle scheme, he allegedly twice filed false reports to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, according to court records.
The false reports on cattle inventory, and purchase and sales figures allowed Easterday to exceed the limits on speculating, according to court records. Easterday has not responded to the charges.