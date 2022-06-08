A federal judge has ruled that sheep grazing can continue in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in north-central Washington while the U.S. Forest Service studies the impact on bighorn sheep.
U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice in Spokane dismissed a lawsuit by WildEarth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project claiming virus-carrying domestic sheep menace bighorn sheep.
The lawsuit sought to halt grazing on four allotments by S. Martinez Livestock until the Forest Service did an environmental review. The Forest Service plans finishing the review by May 2025.
In a written ruling Tuesday, Rice said that until the review is done, the environmental groups have nothing to challenge. He said he didn't have the authority to order the Forest Service to speed up the study.
The ruling was the second recent court decision on grazing on federal lands in Washington that went against WildEarth Guardians.
U.S. District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson last September dismissed a suit claiming the Colville National in northeast Washington failed to study how cattle grazing by the Diamond M ranch affects wolves.
WildEarth Guardians and two other environmental groups are appealing that decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Efforts to obtain comment from WildEarth on Wednesday about Rice's ruling were unsuccessful.
Both suits claimed the Forest Service violated the National Forest Management Act and National Environmental Policy Act. Both suits targeted ranches that have grazed on federal allotments for decades.
WildEarth failed to get a preliminary injunction to bar Martinez Livestock from turning out sheep in 2021, but continued to pursue a permanent injunction.
Martinez Livestock has been grazing in the Wenatchee National Forest since the 1930s. The family ranch couldn't survive if driven off federal lands, according to Mark Martinez, whose grandfather started the operation.
The ranch argued that there has never been a documented case of domestic sheep on the allotments infecting bighorn sheep.
Driving sheep from the federal allotments would move them onto state and private lands that are closer to bighorn sheep herds, the ranch claimed.
According to the Forest Service, experienced sheepherders help keep flocks and bighorn herds apart.
The Okanagon-Wenatchee National Forest plans to update its plan for balancing grazing and bighorn sheep survival.
Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail said in a court declaration that the update has been delayed by staff turnover. Employees also were tied up by the aftermath of destructive wildfires, she said.
The environmental groups complained the delay could drag on, imperiling the Clean Mountain and Umtanum herds.
Rice ruled that federal law lets the Forest Service schedule environmental reviews on its own time.
Rice inherited the case in May from Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr., who has been nominated to the 9th Circuit.
A hearing had been set for September, but Rice said he could rule based on the written arguments.