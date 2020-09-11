A U.S. district judge in Virginia has denied a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the Trump administration’s revisions to the National Environmental Policy Act.
The motion for the preliminary injunction was brought by Wild Virginia and 16 other groups.
The administration says the rule would modernize and clarify regulations to facilitate more efficient, effective and timely NEPA reviews. It becomes effective Sept. 14.
NEPA requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impacts of proposed major federal actions as part of their decision-making. The process can impact a wide variety of projects, including the construction of roads, bridges, highways, and airports; water infrastructure; energy projects; and land, forest, and fishery management.
Over time, NEPA has become increasingly complex and time-consuming for federal agencies, project applicants, and Americans seeking permits or approvals from the federal government, according to the administration’s Council on Environmental Quality, which developed the rule.
CEQ has found the average environmental impact statement is more than 600 pages and it takes federal agencies an average of 4 1/2 years to complete a NEPA review.
That includes conducting environmental impact statements for ranchers seeking to renew their grazing permits.