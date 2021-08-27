The judge presiding over the Easterday bankruptcy has approved a Los Angeles law firm's $3.8 million legal bill, overruling objections by a U.S. trustee that the firm's average hourly rate of $1,058 was too high by Eastern Washington standards.
The bill covered February through May and doesn't include $1.3 million billed for June by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Whitman Holt in Yakima said the national firm shouldn't have to cut its rates to match local attorneys.
"I think the Pachulski firm brings unique qualifications to this case," Holt said.
A new board of directors for Easterday Ranches and Easterday Farms hired the firm in February after Cody Easterday resigned and declared bankruptcy.
Easterday defrauded Tyson Fresh Meats and another company out of $244 million and has promised federal prosecutors he will make restitution. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5.
Legal bills are mounting as the Easterdays liquidate their assets, including several farms bought for $209 million by Farmland Reserve Inc., owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Assistant U.S. Trustee Gary Dyer asked Holt to trim Pachulski Stang's bill. He said the L.A. firm's hourly rates are double or triple rates charged by other law firms involved the case.
Dyer said the bankruptcy case wasn't as complex as the firm claimed.
Holt disagreed. "I think the challenges in this case have been significant, highly complex," he said.
Prior to being appointed judge, Holt practiced law in L.A. and said he worked with Isaac Pachulski, whose hourly rate is $1,695.
"Isaac Pachulski is perhaps the smartest person I've ever met in any context anywhere in my life. He's a veritable supercomputer of bankruptcy law," said Holt, a Harvard Law School graduate.
"Whatever rate that Pachulski Stang firm charges for Isaac is probably too low," he said.
Holt also praised Pachulski's brother, Richard Pachulski, whose hourly rate is $1,592.
"I have a hard time contemplating a rate that would be unreasonable for (Richard Pachulski) to charge," the judge said.
Two Seattle firms are also working on the Easterday bankruptcy. The lead attorney for Davis Wright Tremaine charges $800 an hour, while the lead attorney for Bush Kornfeld bills $450 an hour.
Dyer said Pachulski Stang's rates exceeded the $800 an hour billed by senior members of a law firm that restructured Astria Health, a Yakima County health-care provider. Liquidating farm properties will be simpler, Dyer argued.
Holt was in accord with Richard Pachulski, who said his firm has had to reconcile parties with competing interests and sort out complex ownership issues.
"This case was as complicated as you could have," Richard Pachulski said. "This could have been a complete disaster."
Holt said it would be unfair to make top national firms reduce rates if they took on a case in Eastern Washington.
"Ultimately, it's bad for the district because I think it drives cases elsewhere," he said. "As long as I'm on the bench in Yakima that's not how things are going to go here."