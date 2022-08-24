Japan, one of the largest markets for U.S. pork and beef exports, is just starting to emerge from COVID restrictions.
But consumers are still guarded, and foodservice is slow to recover, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
Japan was neck and neck with South Korea in 2021 as the highest value market for U.S. beef exports, at nearly $2.4 billion. It was also even with Hong Kong and China as the highest value market for U.S. pork exports, at nearly $1.7 billion.
Japan’s residents are still cautious, said Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO.
Halstrom recently returned from his first trip to the country in more than two years and said people are fully masked indoors and outdoors.
“On my way in, it was the most empty I've seen it ever. I think it'll take a little bit of time for the consumer in Japan to get used to the post-COVID environment,” he said.
The government does not want to shut down again, it wants to keep things open, he said.
“But the consumers, it's going to take a little bit of time for them to adjust and get used to that, I think. I was a bit surprised that foodservice hadn't recovered any more than it had,” he said.
The family-style dining sector, especially the yakiniku (grilled meat) sector, is seeing some rebound. But that isn't true for the whole foodservice sector, he said.
“While foodservice is up, it's from a very low base a year ago, so I think there's a lot of upside later in the year for foodservice. Meanwhile, retail and online e-commerce activity continues to boom,” he said..
U.S. beef is strong in Japanese foodservice, but Halstrom said he talked with buyers who expressed growing interest in pork for retail.
That’s coming from a standpoint of certain cuts of pork being a little cheaper than beef and chicken prices being so high in Japan, he said.
“I think pork is well positioned in that regard. So there was a bit of optimism at retail in particular around pork. So that was encouraging,” he said.
The U.S. red meat industry has a long commitment to Japan that will be celebrated next month. USMEF is celebrating the 45th anniversary of its Japan office, established in 1977. The federation will be holding a trade seminar on Sept. 16 in Tokyo and is expecting upward of 200 people, he said.
“This will be the first large business venture of this sort in a post-COVID environment. So it's not only a chance to celebrate the 45th anniversary but, more importantly, to tell our story, remind people of the strength of U.S. beef, pork and lamb for that matter,” he said.
