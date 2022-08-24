U.S. beef exports (copy)

A sales person at the Jusco Supermarket in Tokyo arranges U.S. beef products. Japan is yet to fully rebound from COVID shutdowns.

 Associated Press File

Japan, one of the largest markets for U.S. pork and beef exports, is just starting to emerge from COVID restrictions.

But consumers are still guarded, and foodservice is slow to recover, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

