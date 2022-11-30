U.S. beef exports

A sales person at the Jusco Supermarket in Tokyo arranges U.S. beef products. Japan's legislature has approved an agreement on the import of U.S. beef.

 Associated Press File

The Upper House of Japan’s Diet has finalized an agreement between the U.S. and Japan that will allow the import of more U.S. beef into the island nation without triggering higher tariffs.

The initial agreement was signed in early June. It increases Japan’s beef safeguard trigger level under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2020.

