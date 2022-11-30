The Upper House of Japan’s Diet has finalized an agreement between the U.S. and Japan that will allow the import of more U.S. beef into the island nation without triggering higher tariffs.
The initial agreement was signed in early June. It increases Japan’s beef safeguard trigger level under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
The volume-based safeguard measure is meant to protect Japan’s domestic beef producers. It was triggered in March 2021 by record-setting U.S. beef exports to Japan, and U.S. beef was subject to a higher tariff than beef from other nations for 30 days.
The U.S. and Japan quickly entered into negotiations, resulting in an agreement in principle announced last March raising the trigger level.
That agreement was signed by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Japan’s Ambassador to the United States, Koji Tomita, on June 2.
The agreement includes a new three-trigger mechanism whereby all three triggers must be tripped for Japan to impose a higher tariff.
The three triggers are:
• Imports from the U.S must exceed the original beef safeguard trigger level under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement.
• The aggregate volume of beef imports from the U.S. and the original signatories of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, must exceed the CPTPP beef safeguard.
• Imports from the U.S. must exceed the total amount of beef imports from the U.S. during the previous year.
“It’s going to be very hard to hit all of those triggers,” Kent Bacus, senior director of international trade and market access for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, told Capital Press in June.
The industry wanted to resolve the issue because it’s hard on importers to know how much beef they can purchase, he said.
“We want to make sure Japanese importers can get as much as possible at a competitive price. This makes us more predictable, more competitive in the long run,” he said.
There’s a clause in the agreement that allows for consultation if by chance U.S. exports hit all three triggers. But that’s highly unlikely, he said.
The new trigger mechanism will allow U.S. exporters to meet Japan’s growing demand for high-quality beef and reduces the probability that Japan will impose higher tariffs in the future, Tai said.
In 2021, the U.S. was the top beef exporting country in the world, with global sales of beef and beef products valued at over $10 billion. Exports of U.S. beef to Japan totaled almost $2.4 billion in 2021, representing the second-largest export market in value for U.S. beef, according to the U.S. trade representative’s office.
“The protocol will ensure our farmers and ranchers continue to have access to one of the world’s most dynamic markets,” Tai said.
“We are excited that Japan’s consumers can enjoy high-quality U.S. beef that is a staple of our agricultural industry,” she said.
The protocol represents a foundational pillar of the bilateral trade relationship between the U.S. and Japan, she said.
