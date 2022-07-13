The Iowa Supreme Court last week upheld a provision in Iowa law that provides immunity from nuisance lawsuits to animal feeding operations.
In a 4-3 vote, the court affirmed a district court’s summary judgment dismissing nuisance, trespassing and drainage claims in Garrison v. New Fashion Pork.
Plaintiff Gordon Garrison relied on a controversial three-part test successfully used in Gacke v. Pork Extra to adjudicate constitutional challenges to the statutory immunity in Iowa’s “right to farm” legislation. Garrison argued that under Gacke, immunity to nuisance lawsuits as applied to him is unconstitutional under Iowa’s inalienable rights clause.
The district court rejected Garrison’s challenge after determining he failed to satisfy the three-part Gacke test and lacked expert testimony or evidence to support an exception to the statutory immunity or prove causation and damages.
The Supreme Court overruled the Gacke test and applied a “rational basis” review to reject the plaintiff’s constitutional challenge.
”We overrule the test because it was wrongly decided, is difficult to administer and has been superseded by subsequent decisions using the rational basis test,” Justice Thomas Waterman wrote in the majority opinion.
On June 1, 2020, 4 1/2 years after the New Fashion Pork CAFO began operating, Garrison filed civil action in the Iowa District Court for Emmet County alleging he is entitled to damages because the operation created a nuisance, trespassed on his property and violated Iowa’s drainage laws, according to court records.
Under the nuisance claim, Garrison alleged he was entitled to damages because of the CAFO’s odor for “the devaluation of his property” and his loss of “use and enjoyment of his property.” Under the trespass and drainage claims, Garrison alleged the operation over-applied manure and the defendants’ increased drainage trespassed onto his land.
The Supreme Court also affirmed the district court’s decision because Garrison lacked evidence to support any exception to the statutory immunity for his nuisance claim or causation for his trespass and drainage claims.
In the majority opinion, Waterman wrote “CAFOs are controversial, but it is not our role to second-guess the legislature’s policy choices.”
“Protecting and promoting livestock production is a legitimate state interest, and granting partial immunity from nuisance suits is a proper means to that end,” he wrote.
He noted the state Legislature’s statement on the immunity provision: “The purpose of this section is to protect animal agricultural producers who manage their operations according to state and federal requirements from costs of defending nuisance suits, which negatively impact upon Iowa’s competitive economic position….”
He also pointed out the immunity provision does not eliminate nuisance recovery rights altogether. Neighboring property owners can recover damages if they are caused by a CAFO’s failure to comply with a federal or state law or regulation or fail to use prudent, generally accepted management practices, he wrote.
“Balancing the competing interests of CAFO operators and their neighbors is a quintessentially legislative function involving policy choices our constitution places with the elected branches,” he wrote.
Garrison filed the lawsuit in district court after a federal court dismissed his case against New Fashion Pork in 2020, citing a lack of expert testimony tying the defendant’s alleged misapplication or overapplication of manure to nitrate levels in the stream.