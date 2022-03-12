The $1.5 trillion Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus appropriations bill passed by the Senate includes a pilot program for establishing a cattle contract library at USDA.
The library would track and report terms of alternative marketing arrangements widely used by meatpackers to purchase cattle.
USDA already maintains a contract library for hog purchases, and a contract library for cattle purchases has gained wide support from cattle producers.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said a contract library is crucial to increasing market transparency for cattle producers.
The pilot program marks a win for the cattle industry as it equips producers with the market data they need to make informed business decisions and work to capture more value for producing high-quality beef, the organization said.
“We are grateful to Ranking Member (John) Hoeven and Chairwoman (Tammy) Baldwin for spearheading this effort, as well as the many members of Congress who worked behind the scenes to advance this important transparency tool for cattle producers," said Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs.
"This pilot program will allow USDA to work on the model for a contract library that works for everyone in the supply chain while Congress and industry continue to work out the details of a permanent library in subsequent legislation like the Cattle Contract Library Act,” he said.
That bill, introduced by Sen. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., passed the House on Dec. 8.
NCBA stands ready to ensure proper implementation of this program and looks forward to working with members of Congress to establish permanent solutions to ensure a viable business climate for cattle producers, NCBA said.
The North American Meat Institute, however, contends there is already robust price discovery in cattle and beef markets through the Livestock Mandatory Reporting program.
The Cattle Contract Library pilot program will require beef packers to report private business information to the government that will then be published but blocks public comment on the administration’s proposed rules for the program, the Meat Institute said.
“Congress and the administration say they value transparency in the beef and cattle market yet they bury this rider without debate in a giant spending bill and direct USDA to create the pilot program without any feedback from beef companies or cattle producers,” said Julie Anna Potts, Meat Institute president and CEO.
“There will be no opportunity for companies to provide valuable perspective on what information should be included or how it should be reported,” she said.
Under the pilot, Meat Institute members who purchase beef cattle with an alternative marketing arrangement will be legally obligated to report proprietary and sensitive data to the government for publication, the Meat Institute said.
The law is vague and provides no guardrails for the type or amount of data and leaves program development up to USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service. The law also contains a provision that allows the Agricultural Marketing Service to promulgate the rules without a comment period, as normally required by law, it said.
“The Congress directs the administration to create another onerous USDA program with the sole purpose of collecting private business information and making it public without any input from the regulated industry. This is not transparent or responsible,” Potts said.