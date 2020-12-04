WASHINGTON, D.C. — The North American Meat Institute Thursday urged federal authorities to prioritize meat and poultry plant workers to receive the coronavirus vaccine, following health care workers and nursing home residents.
"The men and women of the meat and poultry industry help keep America's grocery stores stocked and our farm economy working," Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute, said in a statement.
Sarah Little, spokeswoman for the Meat Institute, said because meat plant workers are especially vulnerable to COVID-19, other countries' authorities, including leaders in Ireland and the UK, are already considering putting meat and poultry plant workers near the top of their vaccination lists.
Official fall data is still being processed, but in July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 16,000 people in U.S. meat and poultry plants tested positive for the coronavirus at more than 230 facilities.
Although the death rate CDC reported was low — just 0.5%, or 86 deaths — industry leaders say meat workers are on the "front lines" and deserve protection via early vaccination.
Prioritizing meat plant workers is also a way of looking out for minority populations, experts say.
Among cases with the victim's race or ethnicity reported to the CDC this summer, 87% of those who contracted the virus identified as being part of a minority.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health told the Capital Press earlier this year that language barriers, living situations outside work, carpooling practices and workplace demographics may all have contributed to minorities being disproportionately infected.
Little of the Meat Institute told the Capital Press Friday that because meat plants have had to build new infrastructure and health protocols over the past several months, many facilities are actually well set up now to store and administer vaccines.
Since the spring, many meat and poultry companies nationwide have implemented sweeping infrastructure and safety protocols. In total, the institute estimates meat plants have spent more than $1 billion building or adapting facilities, installing new ventilation systems, testing workers regularly and taking other steps.
Some meatpacking plants now also have health professionals working on-site and providing daily screenings to employees, so many plants say they could easily deliver vaccinations.
Little said some meat and poultry companies have even offered to donate the use of their cold storage facilities to help keep vaccines frozen — not just for their own workers, but also for the public.