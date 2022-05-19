A bill to create a special investigator at USDA to examine and prosecute alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act is meeting with opposition from the cattle and meat industries.
H.R. 7606, the Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act, which passed the House Agriculture Committee, creates a separate office for enforcement — although that function already exists at USDA, said Tanner Beymer, senior director of government affairs for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
“The bill’s duplicative,” he said.
Obviously, NCBA supports robust enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act, he said. But creating a second office to do what the Packers and Stockyards Division already does “is just a waste of time and money.”
Most cases under the Packers and Stockyards Act are civil suits and remediated through an administrative law judge. If a case needs to be prosecuted, it goes through the U.S. Attorney’s office, he said.
The bill would give USDA unilateral prosecutorial authority to handle all lawsuits, which is atypical among federal agencies, he said.
Establishing a new office separate from the century-old Packers and Stockyards enforcement arm would blur the jurisdictional line between USDA and the Department of Justice, NCBA said in a letter to House Agriculture Committee leaders.
In addition, the bill is unfunded and includes no authorization for appropriations. A new office would compete with the Packers and Stockyards Division for resources. A better way to enforce competition laws is to increase funding for additional staff, Beymer said.
The North American Meat Institute also opposes the bill.
“USDA and the Department of Justice already have the authorities this bill would grant, making this expansion of government bureaucracy with its required staff and offices duplicative and wasteful,” said Julie Anna Potts, Meat Institute president and CEO.
Processors are also concerned about the creation of a special investigator empowered to enforce new changes to Packers and Stockyards regulations, soon to be announced.
“The special investigator (and staff) would feel emboldened and obligated to bring as many cases as possible, warranted or not, to test and expand the legal limits of the new rules,” she said.
“The resulting legal uncertainty and market chaos will accelerate unpredictable changes in livestock and poultry marketing that will add costs to both producers and consumers at a time of high inflation,” she said.
The National Farmers Union, however, said the bill would increase enforcement and boost USDA’s resources to investigate abusive market practices.
"Laws intended to protect markets from monopolies and anti-competitive practices in agriculture are not being adequately enforced,” said Rob Larew, NFU president.
Greater enforcement of competition laws will better ensure family farmers and ranchers have a chance to succeed in today's marketplace, he said.
"While there are many more measures needed to ensure a fair marketplace, the action during this week’s House Agriculture Committee markup is a big step forward," he said.