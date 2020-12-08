Idaho Farm Bureau Federation members at the group’s annual meeting Dec. 2 supported proposals the group said could simplify how cattle producers sell directly to consumers while maintaining a safe meat-inspection process.
“The idea here is to think outside the box: How do we get safe, inspected beef to consumers in a different way?” Caribou County Farm Bureau President Lori Anne Lau said in an IFBF release.
The meeting brings together voting delegates from county chapters. Delegates vote on policies that update IFBF’s annual policy book and guide the group in the coming year.
Helping ranchers have other options to get beef directly to consumers was a major topic this year.
Delegates unanimously adopted a policy that supports having one statewide licensing program to allow for the sale of meat in bulk to individuals. To do that now, a producer is required to get a livestock dealer’s license and a food establishment license in each health district where he or she wants to sell.
There are seven health districts in Idaho, and getting licenses in each one is time-consuming and expensive, said Kaytlin Abrahamson, president of Gooding-Lincoln County Farm Bureau. That chapter introduced the proposal.
IFBF delegates also voted to support a state meat inspection program that would allow commercial sale of meat within Idaho. The policy supports allowing large-animal veterinarians and other interested people in rural communities to become certified meat inspectors under a state meat-inspection program.
“It’s very hard to get federal inspection in central Idaho, so we’re losing a lot of sales,” said Valley-Adams Farm Bureau President Dean Dryden. The chapter introduced the policy, which also supports having more processing facilities in rural areas of the state.
Lau said producers need more options. She said Idaho could keep the existing USDA meat inspection program while offering state-inspection options to ranchers as well.
IFBF delegates also endorsed a policy that supports allowing states to create a meat-inspection standard that is different than the federal program but equally protective.
“This would allow states the option to investigate opportunities to create new and inventive ways to inspect meat that would only be sold within the state,” Lau said. “Right now, they are not even allowed to think about it.”
Idaho Cattle Association Executive Vice President Cameron Mulrony told Capital Press the state has federal meat inspection, and a “custom” exemption that allows an animal’s owner to have it processed; that meat can’t be sold.
For consumer sales, “there have been some states that have implemented some changes to their programs, but they already had a state meat inspection program,” he said. “Idaho hasn’t had one for decades.”
“There have been a lot of people in the industry asking if this is a necessary step for Idaho,” Mulrony said. “We’re still learning about that and trying to decide if the state could or would” start an inspection program.
Voting delegates also took positions on issues including water rights, livestock fencing, wolves and private property rights.
The meeting was held virtually due to gathering restrictions related to COVID-19. Sixty-one voting delegates from 36 of Idaho’s 44 counties, all of them farmers or ranchers, participated from six locations.