Idaho wolf

A photo of a wolf taken by a remote Idaho Department of Fish and Game camera.

 IDFG

Idaho's wildlife managers are gauging the effectiveness of the state's new tactics governing the harvest of wolves to reduce the depredation of livestock and help elk populations rebound.

The state Department of Fish and Game encourages wolf trapping and hunting where livestock depredation is chronic and elk populations are below management objectives.

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.