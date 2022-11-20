Idaho's wildlife managers are gauging the effectiveness of the state's new tactics governing the harvest of wolves to reduce the depredation of livestock and help elk populations rebound.
The state Department of Fish and Game encourages wolf trapping and hunting where livestock depredation is chronic and elk populations are below management objectives.
Department director Ed Schriever told the Fish and Game Commission Nov. 15 that while the overall wolf harvest last year was similar to year-earlier levels, it was up by about 48% in high-conflict areas.
But because the situation on the ground will remain dynamic, it remains to be seen whether “moving” harvest to priority areas will result in fewer losses of elk and livestock over time, he said.
Human-caused wolf mortality was 483 for 2021-22, up from 477 the previous year, the report said. That includes hunting, trapping, USDA Wildlife Services kills related to livestock depredation, and minimal contributors such as illegal harvest and road kills.
This year would have shown a noticeable decrease in livestock depredations except for the loss of 143 sheep in a wolf-caused pileup in a steep gully east of Boise last May, department spokesman Roger Phillips said.
The state’s wolf population has stayed steady in each of the past four years.
Estimates are based on photos and analysis. That effort during its second year, 2020, involved 566 cameras that captured 7 million images.
The department says the average wolf population is 1,200 to 1,250. It peaks at around 1,600 in spring after pups are born and hits a seasonal low of about 900 in late winter, Phillips said.
Aug. 1 population estimates were 1,543 in 2021, 1,556 in 2020 and 1,566 in 2019. The final count for 2022 is due in January.
Control actions, natural and incidental mortality, and fall and winter hunting and trapping seasons are among factors that reduce the population from its peak, he said.
Trapping is allowed year-round on private land in most of the state under a 2021 state law that greatly increased allowed harvest and liberalized methods of take. Control actions are directed by Fish and Game.
Annual harvest by all methods between 2013 and 2020 ranged from 292 to 570 and averaged around 400, Phillips said.
Trapping has been demonstrated to be an effective harvest tool, according to a management report presented to the commission Nov. 15. Trapping in the 2021 harvest season took 217 wolves out of 863 tags issued, for a 25% success rate.
Hunting took 196 wolves out of 53,618 tags issued, a 0.3% success rate.
Hunters’ lower success rate primarily reflects that they have a tag in case an opportunity arises, but are primarily hunting deer or elk, Phillips said.
The state has fewer trappers than hunters, but “a few trappers can make a fairly significant difference in an area,” he said.
Trappers can be reimbursed for some costs by the nonprofit Foundation for Wildlife Management, whose main goal is to help elk population recovery in areas impacted by wolves.
