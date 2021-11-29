Liz Wilder sees improving conditions and solid long-term opportunity in a sheep industry that continues to diversify as it recovers from COVID-19 challenges.
“There is a lot of optimism in the sheep industry,” the lamb producer and Idaho Wool Growers Association executive director said. “While the drought was hard on many producers, the increase in lamb prices has helped offset costs and created an optimistic outlook overall going into 2022.”
The price of a lamb carcass cutout, which comprises all meat cuts hanging, nearly doubled in the past six months and hit a record high during the period, Wilder said. And wool contract prices are “not great but not the worst” after rising and stabilizing in the wake of 2020’s big drop.
She said retail lamb consumption is up around 27% in the past year, helped by strong interest among younger generations and an increase in at-home meal preparation amid COVID-19 restrictions.
The 2020 closure of the Mountain States Rosen Greeley, Colo., processing plant took out nearly half the country’s processing capacity, she said.
Wilder said processing capacity and supply chain issues remain a concern but are helped by new plants coming online.
“We are working that kink out,” she said. “We still have to work at local processing capacity.”
Many Idaho producers who dropped off a lamb at local shops for processing in early to mid-2020 had to wait nearly a year for the finished product. Wilder said this improved, “but there is not nearly enough processing capacity to keep up with current demand at the local level.”
Strong demand is seen at Boise River Lamb, which she and husband Brett Wilder formed in September 2020 on their family’s ranch in east Caldwell. They started with products in the freezer from 10 lambs. This year, they have sold 100 lambs’ worth of product. They expect to keep growing volume at the business, which supplies retail cuts to restaurants and consumers.
“We look at the sheep industry and there are so many opportunities in the different facets,” Liz Wilder said.
Examples include selling lamb meat directly, raising hair sheep, providing lambs for shows or fairs, and keeping small flocks to supply a fiber arts business or to help maintain a rural residential acreage.
Rangeland producers own about two-thirds of Idaho’s 130,000-plus sheep.
“We are seeing a huge shift in Idaho and nationwide toward more small flocks coming into our industry,” such as those with 100 head or fewer, Wilder said.
The association is working to grow and diversify membership, and to provide more support to small-scale producers, she said. Ninety-six people, mostly producers, attended the Nov. 20 annual meeting in Twin Falls.
Wilder, 25, graduated in the fall of 2018 from the University of Idaho in agricultural communications. She immediately started Wilder Communications, which serves ag-related organizations and businesses.
She succeeded Naomi Gordon in May at Idaho Wool Growers.
“Thus far, I love this job,” Wilder said. She enjoys working with producers and allied partners and organizations, and “working toward keeping agriculture going in the state of Idaho.”
Gordon said she now works in central Utah for the U.S. Forest Service and is consulting on a program designed to create a domestic shepherd workforce.