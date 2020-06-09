The Idaho Wool Growers Association has hired Caleb Pirc as its government affairs manager, a new position for the Boise-based nonprofit.
Executive Director Naomi Gordon and Board President John Noh said the move is part of IWGA’s growth plan as well as a desire to work with Pirc, whom they met nine months ago and subsequently enlisted to help host a class.
“I just remember his excitement about sheep,” said Noh, a large-scale producer based near Kimberly.
Pirc, 20, started in the currently part-time post June 1. He owns and operates Meridian-based sheep producer Good Shepherd Farm. He is completing a bachelor’s degree in business administration-entrepreneurship and plans to pursue a master’s degree in public policy, both through Liberty University.
He interned with the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation’s governmental affairs division during the 2020 state legislative session. Earlier, he served as a legislative page, and as an intern for state Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, and U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
“We tremendously enjoyed having him here, and he did a tremendous job for us,” Idaho Farm Bureau Governmental Affairs Director Russ Hendricks said. “The wool growers are very lucky to have hired him, and Farm Bureau looks forward to working with him in his new role.”
Pirc will focus on IWGA policy and advocacy. Gordon said the dues-funded association aims to add to staff, now three, as membership increases.
“A lot of the work will be making sure the industry is represented, helping to protect it on the regulatory-policy front and making sure producers have a chance to succeed,” Pirc said. “I’m very excited. I think the industry has a lot of potential” for growth and long-term profitability.
Retired longtime IWGA Executive Director Stan Boyd said the industry for decades has dealt with issues ranging from disease and depredation to product regulation and public-lands policies.
Predation, labor availability and public-lands issues such as wilderness are among reasons Idaho’s breeding stock in the past 40 years dropped from about 600,000 to 130,000-plus, he said.
On the other hand, “a lot of young people are starting to get interested,” Boyd said.
Gordon said that while range producers like Noh account for about two-thirds of the state’s sheep, 83% of IWGA members are small-scale, farm-flock producers.
Sheep “are moving out into the urban interface,” Noh said. And lamb consumption is increasing, including among younger generations.
“We want to bring younger people into the industry,” Gordon said.
“So many people are coming to Idaho that want the lifestyle their parents had,” she said. “It’s hip to have a farm flock.”
Gordon said IWGA plans to offer many more classes to members, “and Caleb will be an intricate part of that.”