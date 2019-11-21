Idaho law on using snares to trap wolves would become more flexible if the 2020 state Legislature approves a proposal by the state Fish and Game Commission.
State law requires wolf snares to have diverters, which run perpendicular to and higher than the snare loop. Ideally, deer, elk and moose contacting a diverter push the loop aside and avoid capture.
But some problems with the devices have surfaced in the eight years since the state took over wolf management from the federal government. A diverter can render a snare inoperable in heavy snow. A non-targeted animal may duck under a diverter and into the snare loop, though many snares have a breakaway feature that a heavier animal’s force activates.
Commissioners voted Nov. 14 to seek legislation that would remove the statewide mandate but authorize the commission, at its discretion, to require diverters in certain geographic areas as needed.
The proposal “gives our commission leeway,” state Department of Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips said. “If they see wolf trapping is accomplishing what we want and there is not a by-catch issue, they would have discretion to require diverters or not.”
By-catch is the trapping of non-targeted animals.
“This is not saying we are not concerned about by-catch — thus the discretion,” Phillips said. “We try to work with our trapping community to make sure devices are there to do what they are intended to do.”
Idaho is the only state that requires diverters, state Trappers Association President Rusty Kramer of Fairfield said. They were first tested in Alaska, mainly on moose.
“What’s happening is that they are forcing whitetail deer and elk to duck that” and become ensnared, he said. Some wolves have sniffed diverters and steered clear of snares, as tracks around the devices showed.
“And there is all of this extra wire to collect snow, so it can collapse,” Kramer said.
“Trappers were just not snaring with these extra requirements,” he said. If the Legislature approves the change, wolf harvest could rise as more trappers use snares.
To the commission, Kramer testified in favor of the proposal, which he said has been under consideration for more than a year. He is on the board of the Foundation for Wildlife Management, which reimburses members’ expenses for wolves harvested legally.