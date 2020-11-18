USDA Wildlife Services removed fewer wolves in Idaho between July and September than the same period a year ago.
The agency also received fewer requests from ranchers to investigate wolf-caused livestock deaths.
Investigations were down 24%, and wolf removals were down 31%.
From July to September, the agency investigated 104 depredation complaints from 55 ranchers in 13 counties, Supervisory Wildlife Biologist Jared Hedelius told the state Wolf Depredation Control Board on Nov. 18.
That is down from 138 a year earlier. Investigators confirmed nearly two-thirds of the depredations as wolf-caused, up from about half a year ago.
The state Department of Fish and Game estimates the wolf population at 1,540.
Summer typically brings the most complaints. The number of depredations may vary from year to year because of changes in the wolf population and movement, the availability of other prey and whether ranchers report attacks.
From July through September, Wildlife Services removed 13 wolves to protect livestock, down from 19 during the same period last year, Hedelius said.
Confirmed wolf attacks on livestock in the recent quarter included 15 cows killed and 1 injured, 35 calves killed and 5 injured and 60 sheep killed.
Attacks listed as probable included kills of a cow, five calves and two sheep.
“Success means reduction of conflicts, not necessarily the number of wolves removed,” Hedelius said. Wildlife Services works to identify individual problem wolves, in part by radio-collaring them to track their movements.
The state took over wolf management from the federal government in 2011. Fish and Game also conducts wolf hunting and trapping seasons, and tracks wolves by cameras and other means.
The six-year-old Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board is funded by the livestock industry, Fish and Game and the state's general fund.