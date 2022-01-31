Idaho’s wolf population is holding steady even after state legislators passed a new law allowing more hunting of the predators.
Shane Roberts, Department of Fish and Game wildlife research manager, told the Fish and Game Commission Jan. 27 that the state had a peak population of 1,543 wolves on Aug. 1.
That compares to 1,556 in 2020 and 1,566 in 2019.
Fish and Game produced the estimates using photos and analytics. Some 533 cameras are deployed statewide.
Environmental groups have challenged the method, saying it overestimates the wolf population.
Department Director Ed Schriever said the method, developed by researchers in the department and at the University of Montana, is based on accepted science and has produced consistent results.
The department estimates the population when it is near its annual peak. Biologists then monitor hunting, trapping and other wolf mortality through the rest of the year.
The minimum wolf population, in early spring before pups are born, is estimated at about 900, the department said in a release.
The commission in 2021 expanded wolf seasons, and hunting and trapping methods, to help reduce wolf depredation of livestock and elk herds. The legislature passed a law, effective last July 1, substantially increasing the allowed harvest.
The commission intends to manage wolves for a population below the current level, Schriever said in the release.
The goal is to reduce conflicts with livestock and manage a balance between wolves and their prey, which the department said is primarily elk.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2009 de-listing rule called for about 1,100 wolves in the Northern Rocky Mountains. It said a region-wide population of 1,500 would slowly reduce wild prey and lead to high livestock depredation.
Public Information Officer Roger Phillips told Capital Press the stable summer population provides a good baseline to help guide management decisions, but also “shows that if there is going to be change, it’s going to be incremental. And if we need to go back in another direction, we can do that.”
Cameron Mulrony, Idaho Cattle Association executive vice president, said consistent summer estimates “are telling us that the population is healthy” and able to replace losses despite recent drought.
“We can see that our take has to kind of remain where it’s at to keep the population stagnant, because there is an abundance of food supply if wolves want to move into the urban interface,” he said.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife in September began reviewing Western wolves for potential re-listing under the Endangered Species Act, which would shift wolf management from the state to the federal government.
“We need consistent management of the population, and the state is best suited to manage the wolf population,” Mulrony said.