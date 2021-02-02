Idaho’s wolf population totaled 1,556 Aug. 1, down 10 from a year earlier, Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Research Program Coordinator Shane Roberts told commissioners Jan. 28.
Mortality increased, including from state-managed hunting and trapping, he said.
Ranchers, hunters, conservationists and others follow Idaho wolf population estimates. Summer represents the peak population after pups are born.
Fish and Game in 2019 started using cameras, mathematical modeling and DNA to estimate summer wolf abundance. Crews last July and August sampled occupied areas, deploying 566 cameras and capturing about 7 million images. Wolves were detected at 201 cameras.
Roberts said areas with higher harvest in 2019-20 produced fewer pictures of wolves last summer. Also last year, photos and analysis indicated “some shifts from typically high-occupancy cells to adjacent occupancy cells.”
Before the 2020 count, the department last estimated the wolf population in 2015. It was 786, derived from different methods and in winter, when the population is at its annual low. The recent estimated winter low is about 1,000.
Commissioners said they want to reduce the wolf population. Department Director Ed Schriever said that would be “an incremental process. You’re not going to see huge swings in a short period. There is too much space.”
And while the camera counts indicate population stability, they’re showing just two years’ worth of data, he said. Weather and other variables could drive different results even if harvest regulations stay consistent.
The department earlier reported hunters took 86 wolves last spring, 137 in fall 2019, 55 in spring 2019 and 133 in fall 2018. Trappers harvested 74 last spring, 157 in an expanded fall 2019 season, 47 in spring 2019 and 77 in fall 2018.
Talasi Brooks of the Western Watersheds Project said the department’s previous counting methods, such as using aerial surveys and radio-collar data, were known to be reliable. The camera-based estimate from summer 2019 was "very high," she said.
“Numbers don’t tell the whole story, wolves being social animals,” said Gary Macfarlane, ecosystem defense director with Moscow-based Friends of the Clearwater.
For example, some research shows wolves pressured by hunting tend to have larger litters and breed at earlier ages, “so you might even have more wolves for a period of time, but you also might have a lot of young not survive through the winter.”
Fish and Game’s wolf-monitoring program remained under federal oversight from 2006 to 2015. The department during that period maintained enough radio-collared wolves to show there were more than 15 breeding pairs and more than 150 wolves — exceeding targets needed to remove wolves from federal protection and oversight.
“We have grown to 10 times that for the second year running, with what are supposed to be the most accurate counting methods,” said Idaho Cattle Association Executive Vice President Cameron Mulrony. “We need to put a limit on our population in the state and manage our wolves for a population number. There is a correlation between population and depredation.”