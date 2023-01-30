Grey wolf, Canis lupus

Idaho's wolf population is down.

Idaho's wolf population is down from recent highs.

The 13.3% decline to 1,337 could reflect a reduction in reproductive success as packs get smaller, Shane Roberts, Department of Fish and Game wildlife research manager, told the state Fish and Game Commission Jan. 26.

