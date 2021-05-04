An environmental group says a bill the Idaho Legislature passed to reduce the wolf population should disqualify the state from receiving some federal funds.
The legislature last week passed Senate Bill 1211. It expands harvest opportunities and methods of take — including by private contractors, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles — and increases the amount of money the state Department of Fish and Game transfers to the Wolf Depredation Control Board.
Gov. Brad Little as of early May 4 had not taken action on the bill.
Earlier, the environmental group has asked Little to veto the bill. It is now is also asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to disqualify Idaho from receiving federal Pittman-Robertson Act funds.
The act provides aid to states for management and restoration of wildlife. The money comes from an 11% excise tax on hunting equipment.
Funding is apportioned to states based on a formula, to pay for up to 75% of the cost of researching wildlife, introducing wildlife into suitable habitat and other similar efforts, the federal agency says on its website.
“We won’t stand idly by while federal taxpayers are forced to fund Idaho’s wolf-slaughter program,” an attorney Andrea Zaccardi for the group said in a release. “Idaho is entrusted with protecting its wildlife for all Americans, and its failure to do so should be met with serious repercussions, including the loss of federal funding.”
She said the bill is “completely contrary to the purposes of the Pittman-Robertson Act, which aims to conserve wildlife."
Idaho Fish and Game Public Information Supervisor Roger Phillips told Capital Press the department received $18.6 million from the Fish and Wildlife Service in 2020. About $11 million was through Pittman-Robertson. The rest was through the Dingell-Johnson Act, which imposes an excise tax on fishing equipment.
The state over the last five years received about $68.8 million through Pittman-Robertson.
He said the laws determine how the money can be spent.
“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service just administers the money; it does not decide what it can or can’t be used for, or whether states ‘deserve’ the money,” he said.
The state manages Idaho’s 1,500 wolves.
The state Fish and Game Commission recently voted not to support Senate Bill 1211. Commissioners said they aim to reduce the wolf population, but the legislation raises concerns about existing seasons and rules governing methods of take.