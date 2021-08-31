The number of Idaho livestock depredations confirmed as wolf-caused dropped in the most recent quarter, though the number of investigations increased, USDA Wildlife Services told the state Wolf Depredation Control Board Aug. 31.
Wildlife Services, which the board pays to investigate livestock depredations and conduct control actions, investigated 44 depredations from April 1 to June 30, State Director Jared Hedelius said.
It confirmed 18 as wolf-caused. Additionally, seven were listed as probable, 15 as possible or unknown and four as caused by predators other than wolves.
He said the 44 investigations involved six cows confirmed as killed and one injured, five calves killed and four injured, and 17 sheep and a herding dog killed.
Wildlife Services removed 13 wolves for livestock protection and put radio collars on two.
In the year-earlier period, Wildlife Services investigated 31 depredations and confirmed 24 to be wolf-caused. Twenty-five wolves were removed and four were collared.
In the state’s fiscal year that started July 1, Wildlife Services conducted 187 depredation investigations and confirmed 108 as wolf-caused, Hedelius said.
A year earlier, 102 of the 205 depredations investigated were confirmed as caused by wolves.
The number of reported depredations and confirmations can vary widely, he told Capital Press.
Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board member Richard Savage, a Clark County rancher, said weather variations can influence totals between reporting periods. Other potential factors include control actions, hunting and trapping, and movement of wolves, livestock and ungulates, he said.
The board is funded by the livestock industry, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Legislature's General Fund, which is sourced by income and sales tax primarily. IDFG does not receive General Fund money.
