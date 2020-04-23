Idaho Department of Fish and Game managers are gearing up for the agency's annual count of wolves. Currently, Idaho has more than 1,000 wolves.
The department plans to place 569 cameras across the state from May 1 to July 1, public information supervisor Roger Phillips said. That's the same number of cameras as last year.
About 11 million images and data from sites known to have wolves will be analyzed using computers and incorporated into a map.
“We are hopefully going to repeat what we did last year — we hope we learned some things — and see the start of a trend, even though it is only two years,” he said.
Idaho’s wolf population has soared since 1995, when 15 were reintroduced by the federal government. Twenty were released the following year.
The state took over management several years ago. Livestock depredation is among the major issues surrounding wolves, which generally are found north of Interstate 84.
“This does provide us with more and better data, which always helps us do a better job of managing these animals,” Phillips said.
Wolves are no longer protected in Idaho, which took over their management from the federal government over a five-year period starting in 2011.
Idaho for 2019 and this year expanded its wolf trapping and hunting seasons.
“This will give some indication if the expansion of those seasons has affected the statewide wolf population,” Phillips said.
Staff on Jan. 23 reported to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission that the state had an estimated 1,541 wolves in the summer of 2019, a peak shortly after pups were born.
The population by the 2019-20 winter dropped to just above 1,000 after 327 wolves were killed through hunting, trapping, management actions and other human causes, and 208 died of natural causes based on researchers’ estimates.
The 2015 count, done during winter when populations are lower, produced an estimated Idaho wolf population of 786, Phillips said.
Fish and Game cameras capture images of every passing bird and animal, so a computer program is used to identify wolves in the many pictures collected and processed over the fall and winter.
Fish and Game does not receive general fund money from the Idaho Legislature. The department is funded by license and tag revenue and federal money.