Changes to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture trichomoniasis testing program aim to benefit cattle producers and veterinarians.

The department said abortions and markedly decreased calf crops, especially in first-calf heifers, could indicate a herd has been infected by the venereal disease. It does not present outward signs of infection.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you