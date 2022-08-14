Changes to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture trichomoniasis testing program aim to benefit cattle producers and veterinarians.
The department said abortions and markedly decreased calf crops, especially in first-calf heifers, could indicate a herd has been infected by the venereal disease. It does not present outward signs of infection.
Idaho in 1989 became the first state to require annual trich testing, which the industry requested. More than 300 bulls tested positive that year.
The state requires annual testing for all resident non-virgin bulls and all at least two years old. Non-virgin bulls brought in from another state must be tested within 60 days if they are at least 18 months old unless they are part of a herd moving on an approved grazing permit. These herds must have a current-season result submitted with the grazing application.
State Veterinarian Scott Leibsle of ISDA said trich ebbs and flows, with the most recent season producing two positives out of nearly 30,000 cattle tests.
He said testing every required bull every year drives program success by providing valuable information beyond annual raw numbers.
Even in low-incidence years, “grazing next door to a guy with a positive test is a concern,” Leibsle said.
A challenge is that much of the demand occurs in October and November when cattle come off pasture, and in March and April when they go back onto pasture. Tags, which vets have distributed through the season, can run short.
ISDA announced it is taking over tag distribution for the Sept. 1-Aug. 31 testing year.
Leibsle said the department is buying a full-year supply of trich tags upfront “to eliminate back orders and supply-chain issues so vets will always have tags available when they need them throughout the year.”
A department advisory said this should eliminate the frustration of having to cancel or reschedule appointments due to tags being out of stock.
The department said orders can be placed starting Aug. 22. Total cost to veterinarians for the coming season is $1.50 per tag including shipping and handling. The minimum order is 20. Larger orders can be made in increments of 10.
Leibsle said the department also developed a new submission protocol for sending in samples for testing. The key feature is a different container in which the sample is submitted.
He said the new container is inexpensive and widely available, which should make it easier and more affordable for veterinarians to submit samples.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.